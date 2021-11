Malaysia has been closed to tourists for much of the pandemic due to strict lockdowns, but can travellers visit the destination now? Here’s everything you need to know. The destination partially reopened its borders to foreign tourists in mid-November 2021, allowing vaccinated visitors to travel to the island of Langkawi without having to quarantine. Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a statement that visitors must be fully vaccinated, and stay in Langkawi for at least seven days before travelling to other parts of Malaysia.

22 HOURS AGO