Missouri State

Bears need to get defensive before Saturday’s game

By Dan Lucy
 7 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Dana Ford’s mens team took one on the chin Tuesday night at JQH Arena.

Southeast Missouri and the Bears battled back and forth all night before the Redhawks prevailed 99-94.

Missouri State’s Gaige Prim collected his first double, double of the season in the first game of the season.

The fifth year senior scored 28 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.

Transfer Donovan Clay scored 20 in his Missouri State debut.

But it was the 99 points that SEMO scored that caught Ford’s attention.

Missouri State will host Alabama State Saturday.

Defense will be on the practice schedule between now and then.

“We just couldn’t figure it out defensively. We played man. We played zone. We pressed. We didn’t press. We switched the ball screen. We hard hedged the ball screen. We went under the ball screen. It doesn’t matter what you’re doing. It’s how you’re doing it. We didn’t do things the right way tonight,” said Ford.

Basketball
