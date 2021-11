It's been a rough day for credit card stocks, as shares of Visa (V) plunged this morning on the news that Amazon will stop accepting Visa credit cards in the United Kingdom next year, citing high fees. This announcement brought down shares of Mastercard (MA) with it, even though Amazon customers were told they will still be able to use debit cards and non-Visa credit cards like those from Mastercard and American Express.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 12 HOURS AGO