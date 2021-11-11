Houston police chief retracts Astroworld security guard injection story

H ouston's police chief said a security guard at rapper Travis Scott's Astroworld festival, where eight people died last week, says he was hit on the head before passing out, not injected as was previously suggested.

Troy Finner, the police chief, retracted his earlier statement during a news conference on Wednesday.

“His story’s not consistent with that (being injected)," Finner said. "He says he was struck on his head, he went unconscious ... he woke up in the security tent. He says that no one injected drugs in him. So we want to clear that part up ."

ONE UNCONSCIOUS HOUSTON CONCERTGOER HAD NECK PRICK 'SIMILAR' TO INJECTION: POLICE CHIEF

Finner made his earlier assertion about the security guard on Saturday. At the time, he said medical personnel used Narcan , commonly used to reverse the effects of opioid overdoses, to revive the guard.

"When he was examined [and] he went unconscious, they administered Narcan. He was revived, and the medical staff did notice a prick that was similar to a prick that you would get if somebody was trying to inject. That is one part of it," Finner said.



The festival disaster happened Friday night when a crowd surge left eight people dead and hundreds more seriously injured, according to authorities.

Finner said investigations into the festival could take a couple of months to complete.

The victims' cause of death has not been released because the department is waiting on a toxicology report, Finner added. The dead range from 14 years old to 27.

"There are a lot of questions that still need to be answered. There are a lot of people that we need to talk to, security plans that we need to thoroughly review and detail. Talking with people from Live Nation, waiting on the medical reports, that will tell us a great deal," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Saturday.

More than a dozen lawsuits have emerged from festival attendees who were injured at the festival Friday night and the family members of the people who died.

According to NBC News , the plaintiffs are suing Scott and the festival organizers for not having a reasonable safety plan and not staffing enough medics and medical equipment for a festival with roughly 50,000 attendees.

