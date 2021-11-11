ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Star Wars’ Jedi Mark Hamill Is Not Pleased With Aaron Rodgers Gear

By Bruce Haring
 7 days ago
Today, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers can proudly say, “Luke, I am your fodder,” as he provided the material for a somewhat jokey post by Star Wars icon Mark Hamill , aka Luke Skywalker.

Rodgers, who is under fire for missteps in his handling of the Covid-19 protocols of the National Football League, spoke out on the Pat McAfee podcast in an attempt to explain himself.

Unfortunately, he chose to make his comments while rocking Star Wars gear, much to Mark Hamill’s consternation.

“Of all the sweatshirts he could have worn,” Hamill said of Rodgers’ The Rise Of Skywalker hoodie, “he had to take full responsibility in THAT one?” Hamill added an emoji for emphasis on his exasperation.

Rodgers apologized on the podcast for stating that he was “immunized,” which many took to mean vaccinated. He was instead referring to an antibody treatment by his doctor. He subsequently failed to adhere to wearing a mask and other protocols put in place by the NFL, causing him to miss last weekend’s game and absorb a fine by the league.

Even with the outrage over his conduct, Rodgers dug in and said he was standing by his previous comments against getting vaccinated.

Rodgers is a known Star Wars fanboy, most memorably wearing an Obi-Wan Kenobi outfit to the 2015 premiere of The Force Awakens in 2015. He also made an Ewoks comment while hosting Jeopardy! earlier this year.

