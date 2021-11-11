Winter Weather Advisory issued for Anchorage by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-18 21:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-19 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility in some areas. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: McKean; Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of generally 2 to 3 inches, though locally between 4 and 7 inches will fall within more persistent Lake Effect snow bands, especially across the northwest half of Warren County. * WHERE...Warren and McKean Counties. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow-covered and slippery road conditions, along with locally very poor visibility within the heavier snow bands. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute to work and school. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Conditions can change very rapidly in lake effect snow bands. As you encounter these snow bands, ensure you gradually slow down and greatly increase your braking distance between you and the vehicles ahead. Use your hazard lights to increase the visibility of your vehicle to other drivers to help avoid accidents.

MCKEAN COUNTY, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO