Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Anchorage by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-11 15:11:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-12 01:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Houghton, Ontonagon by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-18 03:31:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-18 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Houghton; Ontonagon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Lake effect and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts in the higher terrain. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause reduced visibilities to below one mile at times in areas of blowing snow. * WHERE...Ontonagon and Northern Houghton Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes.
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Misty Fjords by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-17 05:58:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-17 08:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Misty Fjords WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM AKST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow expected. Expect an addition 2 to 4 inches of accumulation today, mainly in the morning. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 11 inches. * WHERE...Hyder. * WHEN...Until 8 AM AKST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A wintry mix is expected this morning as snow begins to turn to rain.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Misty Fjords by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-17 07:42:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-17 08:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Misty Fjords WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM AKST THIS MORNING Snow totals of 8 inches were reported as of Wednesday morning. Snow showers will diminish through the day and mix with rain with only 2 to 3 inches of additional accumulation. This will be the final statement on this event.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-18 23:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-19 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Oneida WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Northern Oneida county. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates as high as 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible and may cause snow to accumulate quickly on the roads and also reduce visibility to less than a half mile at times in the Advisory area.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Houghton, Ontonagon by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-18 03:31:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-18 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Houghton; Ontonagon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Lake effect and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts in the higher terrain. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause reduced visibilities to below one mile at times in areas of blowing snow. * WHERE...Ontonagon and Northern Houghton Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes.
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-18 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-19 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Oswego WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in the most persistent lake snows. The most snow will occur toward the Tug Hill Plateau. * WHERE...Oswego county. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-18 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-19 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Lewis WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in the most persistent lake snows. The most snow will occur tonight on the Tug Hill Plateau. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-17 20:40:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-19 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Plan on areas of poor visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Wind Chill to 40 below. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Coos, Southern Coos by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-17 19:44:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-18 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Coos; Southern Coos WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Northern Coos and Southern Coos Counties. In Maine, Central Somerset, Northern Franklin and Northern Oxford Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions due to snow and ice covered roads.
COOS COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-17 12:18:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-19 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Plan on areas of poor visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Southeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until midnight Thursday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills as low as 45 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-18 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-19 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Ohio can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Northern Erie WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Northern Erie county. In Ohio, Cuyahoga, Lake and Ashtabula Lakeshore counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to noon EST Friday. The period of heaviest snow will be between midnight and 7 AM Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * Additional Details...Temperatures will drop into the lower 30s and will likely cause road surfaces; especially bridges and overpasses to cool enough to allow snow to accumulate.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for McKean, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-18 21:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-19 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility in some areas. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: McKean; Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of generally 2 to 3 inches, though locally between 4 and 7 inches will fall within more persistent Lake Effect snow bands, especially across the northwest half of Warren County. * WHERE...Warren and McKean Counties. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow-covered and slippery road conditions, along with locally very poor visibility within the heavier snow bands. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute to work and school. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Conditions can change very rapidly in lake effect snow bands. As you encounter these snow bands, ensure you gradually slow down and greatly increase your braking distance between you and the vehicles ahead. Use your hazard lights to increase the visibility of your vehicle to other drivers to help avoid accidents.
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Essex by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-17 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-18 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Essex WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a glaze up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Essex County in Vermont. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light freezing rain will develop between 4 PM and 6PM and linger through midnight. Temperatures will warm above freezing after midnight and bring an end to the freezing rain potential.
ESSEX COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-18 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-19 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Ohio can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Ashtabula Lakeshore; Cuyahoga; Lake WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Northern Erie county. In Ohio, Cuyahoga, Lake and Ashtabula Lakeshore counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to noon EST Friday. The period of heaviest snow will be between midnight and 7 AM Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * Additional Details...Temperatures will drop into the lower 30s and will likely cause road surfaces; especially bridges and overpasses to cool enough to allow snow to accumulate.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northwest Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-18 00:40:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-18 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northwest Aroostook WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations one to two inches, sleet accumulations up to one tenth of an inch and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Northeast Aroostook and Northwest Aroostook Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northwest Aroostook by NWS

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northwest Aroostook by NWS

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Erie, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-18 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-19 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Southern Erie; Wyoming WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent lake snows. The most snow will occur tonight inland across the Boston Hills and the higher terrain of Wyoming county. * WHERE...Wyoming and Southern Erie counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
ERIE COUNTY, NY

