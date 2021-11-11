Winter Weather Advisory issued for Matanuska Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-18 00:40:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-18 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northwest Aroostook WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations one to two inches, sleet accumulations up to one tenth of an inch and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Northeast Aroostook and Northwest Aroostook Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME ・ 11 HOURS AGO