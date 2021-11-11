ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Matanuska Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-11 15:11:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-12 01:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-17 13:59:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-18 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California LIGHT PRECIPITATION AND BREEZY WINDS THURSDAY-FRIDAY * A weak storm will move into the region Thursday into Friday, bringing breezy conditions and very light snowfall to higher elevation passes. * Wind gusts 20-30 mph are likely along the US-395 corridor and north of Interstate 80, with gusts 30-40 mph possible near the Oregon border. Choppy lake conditions and some travel impacts are also possible. * Very light snowfall totals from a dusting to an inch are possible over the highest passes such as Cedar Pass, Bogard, Yuba Pass, and Donner Summit. Some brief minor travel impacts are possible.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Misty Fjords by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-17 07:42:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-17 08:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Misty Fjords WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM AKST THIS MORNING Snow totals of 8 inches were reported as of Wednesday morning. Snow showers will diminish through the day and mix with rain with only 2 to 3 inches of additional accumulation. This will be the final statement on this event.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Houghton, Ontonagon by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-17 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-18 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Houghton; Ontonagon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches with the heaviest amounts expected in the Porcupine Mountains and in the higher terrain from Houghton southward. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause reduced visibility to below one half mile at times in areas of blowing snow. * WHERE...Ontonagon and Northern Houghton Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Northeastern Crook by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-17 16:52:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-17 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Crook HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON Breezy northwest winds will continue to diminish through the evening hours.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Misty Fjords by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-17 05:58:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-17 08:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Misty Fjords WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM AKST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow expected. Expect an addition 2 to 4 inches of accumulation today, mainly in the morning. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 11 inches. * WHERE...Hyder. * WHEN...Until 8 AM AKST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A wintry mix is expected this morning as snow begins to turn to rain.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-17 14:00:00 HAST Expires: 2021-11-17 17:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Hawaii in Hawaii County. * WHEN...Until 500 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 158 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over windward portions of the Big Island over and near Hilo. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Honokaa, Honomu, Papaikou, Pepeekeo, Hakalau, Ninole, Laupahoehoe, Mountain View, Ookala, Glenwood, Keaau, Volcano, Paauilo, Hawaiian Acres, Orchidlands Estates, Wainaku and Paukaa. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 500 PM HST if flooding persists.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-17 22:23:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-18 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow showers expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches. * WHERE...NE Gulf Coast including Yakutat. * WHEN...Until 4 PM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers will persist through Thursday. Due to the showery nature of the snow, rates and accumulations will vary greatly over short distances with breaks in snowfall at times. Heaviest rates are expected overnight through early Thursday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Essex by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-17 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-18 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Essex WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a glaze up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Essex County in Vermont. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light freezing rain will develop between 4 PM and 6PM and linger through midnight. Temperatures will warm above freezing after midnight and bring an end to the freezing rain potential.
ESSEX COUNTY, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Weather Advisory#Matanuska Valley#Akst
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Essex by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-17 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-18 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Essex WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a glaze up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Essex County in Vermont. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light freezing rain will develop between 4 PM and 6PM and linger through midnight. Temperatures will warm above freezing after midnight and bring an end to the freezing rain potential.
ESSEX COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Coos, Southern Coos by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-17 19:44:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-18 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Coos; Southern Coos WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Northern Coos and Southern Coos Counties. In Maine, Central Somerset, Northern Franklin and Northern Oxford Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions due to snow and ice covered roads.
COOS COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Erie, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-18 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-19 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Southern Erie; Wyoming WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent lake snows. The most snow will occur tonight inland across the Boston Hills and the higher terrain of Wyoming county. * WHERE...Wyoming and Southern Erie counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-18 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-19 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Lewis WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in the most persistent lake snows. The most snow will occur tonight on the Tug Hill Plateau. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-18 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-19 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Oswego WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in the most persistent lake snows. The most snow will occur toward the Tug Hill Plateau. * WHERE...Oswego county. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-18 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-19 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Ohio can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Northern Erie WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Northern Erie county. In Ohio, Cuyahoga, Lake and Ashtabula Lakeshore counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to noon EST Friday. The period of heaviest snow will be between midnight and 7 AM Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * Additional Details...Temperatures will drop into the lower 30s and will likely cause road surfaces; especially bridges and overpasses to cool enough to allow snow to accumulate.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-18 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-18 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow showers expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of the eastern Gulf Coast including Sitka. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation will transition to snow showers overnight and intensify Thursday. Highest accumulations in the higher elevations and away from Sitka Sound. Snow accumulations may greatly vary over short distances.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Upper Koyukuk Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-17 12:18:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-18 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Upper Koyukuk Valley Blowing and Drifting Snow along the Highways Winds will increase this afternoon with blowing and drifting snow developing along the Elliott and Dalton Highways. Winds will increase to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon, mainly on the summits. Blowing and drifting snow may impact travel as visibility is reduced at times. Winds will diminish Thursday evening with conditions improving. For the latest forecasts go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-17 20:40:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-19 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Plan on areas of poor visibilities and difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Central Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Wind Chill to 40 below. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-17 12:18:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-19 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Plan on areas of poor visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Southeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until midnight Thursday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills as low as 45 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northwest Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-18 00:40:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-18 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northwest Aroostook WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations one to two inches, sleet accumulations up to one tenth of an inch and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Northeast Aroostook and Northwest Aroostook Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-17 20:40:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-19 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Plan on areas of poor visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Wind Chill to 40 below. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy