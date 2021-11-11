Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-17 14:00:00 HAST Expires: 2021-11-17 17:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Hawaii in Hawaii County. * WHEN...Until 500 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 158 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over windward portions of the Big Island over and near Hilo. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Honokaa, Honomu, Papaikou, Pepeekeo, Hakalau, Ninole, Laupahoehoe, Mountain View, Ookala, Glenwood, Keaau, Volcano, Paauilo, Hawaiian Acres, Orchidlands Estates, Wainaku and Paukaa. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 500 PM HST if flooding persists.
Comments / 0