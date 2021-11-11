ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenai Peninsula Borough, AK

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Prince William Sound by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-11 15:11:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-12 01:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. If you must travel,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Northeastern Crook by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-17 16:52:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-17 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Crook HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON Breezy northwest winds will continue to diminish through the evening hours.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-17 22:23:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-18 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow showers expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches. * WHERE...NE Gulf Coast including Yakutat. * WHEN...Until 4 PM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers will persist through Thursday. Due to the showery nature of the snow, rates and accumulations will vary greatly over short distances with breaks in snowfall at times. Heaviest rates are expected overnight through early Thursday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-17 13:59:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-18 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California LIGHT PRECIPITATION AND BREEZY WINDS THURSDAY-FRIDAY * A weak storm will move into the region Thursday into Friday, bringing breezy conditions and very light snowfall to higher elevation passes. * Wind gusts 20-30 mph are likely along the US-395 corridor and north of Interstate 80, with gusts 30-40 mph possible near the Oregon border. Choppy lake conditions and some travel impacts are also possible. * Very light snowfall totals from a dusting to an inch are possible over the highest passes such as Cedar Pass, Bogard, Yuba Pass, and Donner Summit. Some brief minor travel impacts are possible.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-17 14:00:00 HAST Expires: 2021-11-17 17:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Hawaii in Hawaii County. * WHEN...Until 500 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 158 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over windward portions of the Big Island over and near Hilo. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Honokaa, Honomu, Papaikou, Pepeekeo, Hakalau, Ninole, Laupahoehoe, Mountain View, Ookala, Glenwood, Keaau, Volcano, Paauilo, Hawaiian Acres, Orchidlands Estates, Wainaku and Paukaa. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 500 PM HST if flooding persists.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-18 09:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-19 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Plan on areas of poor visibilities due to blowing snow to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Thursday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-17 07:42:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-17 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected with up to 4 additional inches of accumulation, mainly Wednesday morning. Total storm accumulation of 8 to 14 inches. * WHERE...The Klondike Highway. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Near sea level, snow has changed over to rain Tue evening. Snow continues on higher elevations of the Klondike Highway. Snow levels are expected to rise to around 800 feet by Wednesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-18 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-18 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow showers expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of the eastern Gulf Coast including Sitka. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation will transition to snow showers overnight and intensify Thursday. Highest accumulations in the higher elevations and away from Sitka Sound. Snow accumulations may greatly vary over short distances.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Misty Fjords by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-17 22:23:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-18 05:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Misty Fjords WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Hyder. * WHEN...Until 5 AM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Approximately 10 inches of snow has been measured in Stewart, BC since this morning. Snowfall rates will diminish through early Thursday morning.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-17 20:40:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-19 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. Wind Chill to 40 below. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northwest Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-18 00:40:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-18 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northwest Aroostook WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations one to two inches, sleet accumulations up to one tenth of an inch and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Northeast Aroostook and Northwest Aroostook Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Penobscot, Northern Penobscot by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-17 21:03:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-17 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Penobscot; Northern Penobscot A band of snow extending from central Piscataquis County east across north central Penobscot County will result in poor visibility and slippery conditions along the I-95 corridor from Sherman south through East Millinocket this evening. Travelers are advised to exercise caution and adjust speed when they encounter this band of snow.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Bottineau, Foster, Kidder, McHenry, McLean, Pierce, Renville by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-17 17:52:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-17 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution while driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure any outdoor objects. Target Area: Bottineau; Foster; Kidder; McHenry; McLean; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Stutsman; Ward; Wells WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong northwest winds with occasional gusts to 50 mph this evening. * WHERE...North central North Dakota and portions of the James River Valley. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Travel will be hazardous, especially for high profile vehicles.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Somerset, Northern Franklin, Northern Oxford by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-17 23:24:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-18 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Somerset; Northern Franklin; Northern Oxford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Minor additional snow accumulations and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Central Somerset, Northern Franklin and Northern Oxford Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions due to snow covered roads.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Penobscot, Central Piscataquis, Northern Penobscot by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-18 00:40:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-18 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Piscataquis; Northern Penobscot; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Northern Washington; Southeast Aroostook; Southern Piscataquis WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch, sleet accumulations up to one tenth of an inch and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Far Eastern, North Woods, and Penobscot Valley Maine * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-17 20:40:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-19 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Plan on areas of poor visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Wind Chill to 40 below. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barnes, Benson, Cavalier, Eddy, Griggs, Nelson, Ramsey, Towner by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-17 17:56:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-17 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barnes; Benson; Cavalier; Eddy; Griggs; Nelson; Ramsey; Towner; Western Walsh County WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Ramsey, Benson, Barnes, Western Walsh, Towner, Cavalier, Eddy, Nelson and Griggs Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Wind with scattered snow showers will bring visibility below a mile at times for brief periods.
BARNES COUNTY, ND

