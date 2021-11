While the Brooklyn Nets may be missing Kyrie Irving, they would be more than delighted to see Patty Mills thriving with the team in his stead. Mills has proven to be a beneficial signing for the Nets when they got him during the offseason, especially amid the Irving situation. Kyrie is currently in exile as he continues to refuse getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Due to New York’s mandate, unvaccinated players cannot suit up in home games–which is why Brooklyn decided to sideline Irving for all matches until he becomes a full-time participant.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO