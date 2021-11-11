Adam Schefter makes surprising admission on the NFL’s Dalvin Cook news drop

Schefter told one side of the story -- the agent's -- in tweeting out pending domestic violence lawsuit against the agent's client, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, from his ex-girlfriend on Tuesday night. The agent's version of the story painted Cook as the victim in the dispute. But when photos of the ex-girlfriend's injuries surfaced in a Minneapolis Star-Tribune story, Schefter was accused of committing journalistic malpractice by telling a one-sided story. Schefter sort of apologized Wednesday on SportsCenter, saying he should've reached out to all sides. But the latest Schefter incident -- coming a month after it was revealed he let the then-Washington Redskins GM see his story before publications -- raises another problem with Schefter's role at ESPN. In tweeting out the version of events from Cook's agent, Schefter was essentially paying him back for past scoops. As Laura Wagner put it, "Schefter’s willingness to be a mouthpiece for various agents, lawyers, and owners has always been a core piece of his version of journalism, but what he did last night was downright insidious, and goes beyond all his previous transgressions."

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO