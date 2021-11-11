ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam Schefter makes surprising admission on the NFL’s Dalvin Cook news drop

By Benedetto Vitale
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Minnesota Vikings’ superstar running back Dalvin Cook has been accused of domestic violence from his ex-girlfriend. It’s been an ongoing news story since Tuesday, taking over the NFL news cycle. However, after a report surfaced of the accuser’s lawyer complaining about how ESPN covered the story, Adam Schefter surprisingly makes...

Related
FanBuzz

Dalvin Cook’s Girlfriend is an Up-and-Coming Rapper Named “Tokyo Jetz”

Dalvin Cook runs like a man on a mission. Sure, he has speed and moves. But, his ferocity is what makes him one of the most feared running backs in the NFL. Cook was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft precisely for these reasons. The Vikings needed a running threat, and the Florida State University product fit the bill.
NFL
TMZ.com

Dalvin Cook Says He's Playing In Sunday's Game Despite Domestic Violence Claims

10:20 AM PT -- Cook just spoke with reporters for the first time since the allegations were made public ... and he said he is for sure playing in the Vikings' game on Sunday. The 26-year-old added that he has not yet been in contact with NFL investigators over the accusations ... but he reiterated he believes he's the "victim" in the case.
NFL
975thefanatic.com

Adam Schefter Discusses The Eagles Slow Trade Deadline

The Philadelphia Eagles made one minor depth move on Tuesday before the NFL trade deadline. The Birds acquired cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. for a 6th round draft pick. You can truly feel the excitement from the fan base. But it was the moves the Eagles DIDN’T make. The Eagles didn’t trade any of their veterans, or their depth, or anyone. ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter joined the John Kincade Show for his weekly hit (8:10am every Wednesday) to discuss the lack of moves.
NFL
247Sports

Minnesota Vikings OC Klint Kubiak sounds off on RB Dalvin Cook's usage

Minnesota offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak isn’t necessarily hiding the No. 1 objective on his gameplan ahead of the Vikings' huge game against Baltimore Sunday. Minnesota star running back Dalvin Cook had 18 carries for 78 yards and zero touchdowns in the Vikings 20-16 home loss to a Dak Prescott-less Dallas team last week.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Dalvin Cook a victim of domestic violence and extortion, per Schefter

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports Vikings RB Dalvin Cook is the victim of domestic abuse and extortion. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) He adds that there is pending litigation. It's a terrible story to hear about one of the best players in the NFL. There will likely be updates on his case over the next few months, but it is unlikely to have an affect on anything fantasy related.
NFL
arcamax.com

Dennis Young: ESPN's Adam Schefter can't stop embarrassing himself

Adam Schefter exists as a stooge for NFL power brokers. That’s less of a criticism than it is a straightforward description of what it means to be ESPN’s top voice of a sport. But what we’ve learned in recent weeks is that Schefter is not merely a stooge, but a dangerously incompetent one.
NFL
Awful Announcing

Adam Schefter’s handling of the Dalvin Cook lawsuit deserves all the criticism it received

A few weeks ago Adam Schefter was involved in the Washington Football Team email controversy that ended up leading to Jon Gruden’s ouster and then a quick decision to stifle the rest of the potentially damning email archive. But before the gag was in place, we learned that Schefter once submitted an entire piece to a WFT exec for approval, jokingly referring to him as “Mr. Editor.”
NFL
On3.com

Dalvin Cook addresses allegations in domestic abuse case

On the backs of his ongoing legal situation, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was able to comment on the situation. He said he knows what the truth is and is trying to “clear everything up.”. “I just want everybody to know I’m the victim in this situation and the...
NFL
NESN

What’s Up With This Patriots-Odell Beckham Jr. Tweet From Adam Schefter?

Does Adam Schefter know something about the Patriots and Odell Beckham Jr. that we don’t know?. Schefter on Sunday morning tweeted a story about Beckham’s preferences as he heads toward waivers and/or free agency. Depending on how you feel about the Patriots, you could view the story as good news for New England’s chances of landing the 29-year-old receiver — if it event wants him.
NFL
AOL Corp

Vikings Release Statement On Dalvin Cook Attack Victim News

Out of the blue on Tuesday night, concerning reports involving Minnesota Vikings superstar Dalvin Cook began to surface. According to the running back’s agent, Zac Hiller, Cook is the victim of domestic abuse and extortion from an event dating back to November of 2020. The Vikings released a statement regarding...
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Minnesota Vikings react to RB Dalvin Cook’s allegations of domestic abuse

ESPN’s Adam Schefter recently reported that Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook was the victim of domestic abuse as well as an extortion attempt. “An incident occurred over one year ago, when a female US Military Sergeant used a stolen garage door opener to enter Cook’s home and attack a guest of Cook’s and Cook, per Hiller. “Military Sergeant maced Cook directly in his eyes immediately upon illegally entering’, Hiller said.”
NFL
uticaphoenix.net

Behind the tears: Inside Dalvin Cook’s emotional season after the

MINNESOTA VIKINGS RUNNING back ​​Dalvin Cook woke up on Dec. 29, 2020, to a missed call from his father, James. That’s weird, the running back thought about the call that came in before midnight. His dad knew he was asleep and never called that late. Before Cook had a chance...
NFL
On3.com

Dalvin Cook's agent provides strange update to complicated legal situation

ESPN’s Adam Schefter originally reported that Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook had been named as a victim of domestic abuse and extortion on Tuesday evening. The situation became a lot more complicated following a late Tuesday report from the Minneapolis Star Tribune that detailed a lawsuit filed by Cook’s former girlfriend alleging emotional and physical abuse.
NFL
Primetimer

ESPN's Adam Schefter is in hot water again over "pretty embarrassing" report on NFL player's alleged domestic violence

Schefter told one side of the story -- the agent's -- in tweeting out pending domestic violence lawsuit against the agent's client, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, from his ex-girlfriend on Tuesday night. The agent's version of the story painted Cook as the victim in the dispute. But when photos of the ex-girlfriend's injuries surfaced in a Minneapolis Star-Tribune story, Schefter was accused of committing journalistic malpractice by telling a one-sided story. Schefter sort of apologized Wednesday on SportsCenter, saying he should've reached out to all sides. But the latest Schefter incident -- coming a month after it was revealed he let the then-Washington Redskins GM see his story before publications -- raises another problem with Schefter's role at ESPN. In tweeting out the version of events from Cook's agent, Schefter was essentially paying him back for past scoops. As Laura Wagner put it, "Schefter’s willingness to be a mouthpiece for various agents, lawyers, and owners has always been a core piece of his version of journalism, but what he did last night was downright insidious, and goes beyond all his previous transgressions."
NFL
fantasypros.com

Dalvin Cook hasn't been in contact with the NFL, will play in Week 10

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook told reporters he hasn't been in contact with the NFL and plans to play in Week 10 against the Chargers. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) The NFL likely won't act on Cook's legal situation until more information is known. The star RB is accused of physical and emotional abuse by his ex-girlfriend. Meanwhile, Cook himself claims to be the victim of domestic violence and extortion. His long-term outlook with the Vikings is a bit murky at the moment.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Attorney for Vikings’ Dalvin Cook’s accuser bashes ESPN over coverage

On Wednesday, Dalvin Cook was accused of domestic violence. The Minnesota Vikings’ star running back claims he is actually the victim in this situation. However, the lawyer of Cook’s girlfriend, Gracelyn Trimble, has bashed ESPN for how they have reported the claims. According to USA Today, “attorney Daniel Cragg said...
NFL
