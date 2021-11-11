173rd FW to conduct Veterans Day flyover in Klamath Falls

Mazama High School was on a lockout for about an hour today (Oct. 19, 2021) after a former student, who was not on campus, indicated they wanted to cause harm at the school. School administration contacted law enforcement who responded to the former student’s location and secured the student. When it was determined there was no longer a possible threat, the lockout was lifted at 11:20 a.m.

KLAMATH FALLS, OR