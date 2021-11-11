ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

173rd FW to conduct Veterans Day flyover in Klamath Falls

 7 days ago
KINGSLEY FIELD, Ore. – The 173rd Fighter Wing out of Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore. will conduct a Veterans Day flyover for a ceremony...

Klamath Alerts

173rd FW to conduct night flying operations

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The 173rd Fighter Wing will conduct night flying operations this week starting Monday, Nov. 15 through Friday, Nov. 19. Operations will take place between approximately 4:00 p.m. through 8:00 p.m. Night flying is one part of the course curriculum for F-15C student pilots at Kingsley Field,...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
VETERAN'S DAY PARADE

VETERAN’S DAY PARADE

The Veteran’s Day Parade will take place in downtown Klamath Falls on November 11, 2021. The parade will begin at South Spring Street/Main Street and will commence down Main Street to Veteran’s Park. Staging will occur on South Spring Street. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and last until approximately 11 a.m.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Alerts

Klamath Community College celebrates Apprenticeship Center construction kickoff with groundbreaking ceremony

KLAMATH FALLS — Klamath Community College celebrated the construction kickoff of KCC’s new Apprenticeship Center with a groundbreaking ceremony today at the KCC campus. The 32,000-square-foot Apprenticeship Center is slated to be open and ready to serve students in fall 2022. “The workforce education opportunities provided in the Apprenticeship Center will improve the local economic outlook and attract businesses that pay middle-class salaries. Working together with our community partners, we are sowing seeds for a healthy local economy and good quality of life in the Klamath Basin,” said KCC President Dr. Roberto Gutierrez.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
City
Klamath Falls, OR
Klamath Falls, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Klamath Alerts

Healthy Klamath Installs Wayfinding Signage on the Link River Trail

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – October 27, 2021 – Just in time for fall, Healthy Klamath, the City of Klamath Falls, and PacifiCorp have finished installing wayfinding signage and pet waste disposal stations along the Link River Trail. This was made possible by grant funding from the National Recreation and Parks Association, the Schwemm Family Foundation, and Safe Routes to Parks.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Alerts

The Klamath Tribes donate $500,000 to Chiloquin track and field project

The Klamath Tribes has donated $500,000 to Chiloquin Junior/Senior High School’s track and field renovation project. “We appreciate the Tribal Council’s ongoing support of our schools and communities,” said John Rademacher, chair of the Klamath County School District Board of Directors. “This generous donation will go far to make this facility a place of which the Chiloquin community can be proud.”
CHILOQUIN, OR
Klamath Alerts

Twenty-three students join Oregon Tech’s Honors Program

October 20, 2021, Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Oregon Tech Honors Program inducted 23 new members Saturday, Oct. 16, before an audience of their friends, family and peers. The Honors Program, a specialized academic option for high-achieving students of all academic majors, provides an interdisciplinary education designed to prepare future leaders and professionals for successful careers and meaningful lives. The Honors Program provides Oregon Tech students with a complementary academic curriculum and a collection of extracurricular learning experiences that promote a more well-rounded future career professional, a socially responsible person, and a connected and liberally educated student.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Alerts

Mazama School put on lockout for about 1 hr today

Mazama High School was on a lockout for about an hour today (Oct. 19, 2021) after a former student, who was not on campus, indicated they wanted to cause harm at the school. School administration contacted law enforcement who responded to the former student’s location and secured the student. When it was determined there was no longer a possible threat, the lockout was lifted at 11:20 a.m.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Alerts

Klamath Alerts

Klamath Falls, OR
Breaking news for Klamath Falls and Klamath County. Also features major breaking news headlines for regional and national stories.

