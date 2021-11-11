ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Navajo Nation reports 126 more COVID-19 cases plus 8 deaths

By Associated Press
ABQJournal
 7 days ago

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 126 more COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths. The tribe had gone without reporting a coronavirus-related death 25 times in the previous 40 days before reporting one...

www.abqjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

These 6 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The course of the pandemic has once again shifted as the country's seven-day new case average has seen a significant increase after a weeks-long decline and plateau. Now, some top officials and experts are voicing concern as certain states and areas around the U.S. deal with substantial COVID surges as the holiday season approaches.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Michigan Advance

Michigan reports more COVID cases than any other state over the last week

The state’s COVID numbers continue to soar in what has become the fourth surge of the pandemic, with Michigan reporting more cases than any other state in the country over the past week, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported. State health officials said Wednesday that a total of 1,224,273 Michiganders have […] The post Michigan reports more COVID cases than any other state over the last week  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
KLFY News 10

Louisiana suggests COVID-19 booster doses for all adults

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana‘s health department recommended Wednesday that anyone 18 and older get a coronavirus vaccine booster if they’ve already been immunized, saying that would strengthen protection against COVID-19 as other parts of the country see upticks in the illness. The new guidance from the Department of Health suggests adults who completed a […]
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 5,778 New COVID-19 Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,778 new coronavirus cases and 72 additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 1,654,063 cases and 32,483 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,848 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 631 in ICUs. The state says 14,639,681 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,545,479 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 73.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. A total of 80,519 pediatric vaccines doses have been administered. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

State, county COVID case update

HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday reported 5,776 new COVID-19 cases. Statewide hospitalizations totaled 2,948, up 154 from Monday. Those in intensive care totaled 631, up 17 from Monday. Clinton County reported 23 new cases for a total of 5,612. In Centre County 24 new cases...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Nez
ABQJournal

COVID hospitalizations in NM hit highest peak in nine months

SANTA FE – The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico reached a nine-month high Tuesday – a 47% increase in the last 15 days alone. The surge comes as New Mexico now ranks No. 3 in the nation for the most COVID-19 cases per person over the last week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS LA

Booster Shot Confusion As California Goes Against Current CDC And FDA Recommendations

EAGLE ROCK (CBSLA) – As families across the southland prepare to ring in a second holiday season during a pandemic, the state of California is now suggesting that everyone who is vaccinated against COVID-19 should also get a booster shot. “In the short run, I am worried that until we vaccinate more children and our behavior changes with the holidays coming that there’s going to be a spike in cases,” CBS Medical Contributor, Dr. David Agus said. California is one of the states seeing the highest number of new COVID infections, promoting health officials to issue stern warnings. “We should anticipate an increase...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: State Has Worst 7-Day Case Rate In Country, CDC Says

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  As hospital beds are filling up in places they never did before in Minnesota, the state’s health department reports that there have been 5,266 newly reported positive cases. No new deaths were reported Monday because deaths were not processed on Veterans Day, MDH said. Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Minnesota had the worst seven-day case rate (472) per 100,000 in the country as of Sunday afternoon. Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate is now just under the line considered the threshold for high risk, currently sitting at 9.7%. According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily...
MINNESOTA STATE
ABQJournal

NM officials defend state’s mask mandate amid surge

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration pushed back Monday on claims made by Colorado’s governor questioning the effectiveness of New Mexico’s mask mandate in the wake of a new surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Both Colorado and New Mexico have been among the Western states that have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#The Navajo Nation
ABQJournal

Santa Teresa ignites border economy

New Mexico’s border economy is booming, thanks to the success of nearly three decades of public and private efforts to build the region surrounding the Santa Teresa Port of Entry into an export mecca. That area in southern Doña Ana County is now bustling with sustained commercial activity that today...
SANTA TERESA, NM
Mic

Why COVID is surging in states with high vaccination rates

In our latest edition of “Why is COVID Still Doing That?” we’re seeing states with relatively high vaccination rates currently going through some of the worst COVID surges in the country. Vermont, for example, has a gold star as far having much of its population vaxxed; but they’re experiencing an unfortunate spike, with a 42% surge in cases this past week, per ABC. What gives?
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
EatThis

7 States Where COVID is Now "On Fire"

The good news is, cases nationwide are going down. "In fact, 40 states are contributing to this case decrease over the past week," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm. "It's been remarkable, in many of the states, even in the Midwest, like Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, are starting to see case numbers drop." However, there are states "where the number of cases are still double the national average. And if you take one—Alaska tops the list. If they were, in fact, a country they'd be in the top 10 countries in the world with the highest cadence rates." So which are the states that are most in danger right now? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy