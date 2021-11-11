ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Direct graphical comparison with the originals in the video

By Addin
gamingideology.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTomorrow will appear Grand Theft Auto Trilogy digitally in stores, will follow December 7th a commercial version for consoles*. High time to treat yourself to the direct...

gamingideology.com

Comments / 0

wccftech.com

First Forza Horizon 5 Graphics and FPS Comparison Shows XSX Matches Highest PC Settings in Quality Mode; Solid Performance Across All Platforms

With Forza Horizon 5 reviews slowly dripping in, the first graphics and fps comparison video has now surfaced as well, showing near-perfect performance across all platforms in all graphic modes. Developer Playground Games has quite the track record when it comes to optimizing its games, and the latest Forza Horizon...
VIDEO GAMES
twistedvoxel.com

GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Original vs. Remaster Comparison: Does It Look Bad?

GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has received plenty of criticism from fans because of its uneven visual quality, but does it look bad?. Well, for starters, the game is an improvement in almost every aspect of visuals from the lighting, textures, to the environment. Some aspects are so bad that they negate any of the positives that we can say about the visuals of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.
VIDEO GAMES
notebookcheck.net

Forza Horizon 5: Video shows recommended PC settings that match the gorgeous 4K graphics of Xbox Series X

With the release of Forza Horizon 5 (from US$59 on Amazon) on Tuesday, Microsoft's next-gen consoles Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S finally received an exciting and console-exclusive showcase title which illustrates the graphical capabilities of the new machines. While a previous video already showed that Forza Horizon 5's beautiful graphics compare well to real pictures taken in Mexico, another video now explores which PC settings in Forza Horizon 5 result in a similarly impressive image quality as seen on Xbox Series X.
VIDEO GAMES
twistedvoxel.com

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Gameplay Videos and Comparison Is Out

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy gameplay videos and a new comparison is available to view now as the game launches tomorrow. Rockstar Games never shared a proper gameplay video for the Trilogy, so when the game was available to play earlier for those in Australia/New Zealand, a slew of gameplay videos started to appear online and players were able to stream the game online as well.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Elden Ring Closed Beta Comparison Video Highlight Better Optimization, Shadows and Load Times on PlayStation 5

A new Elden Ring comparison video has been shared online, putting the current generation versions of closed network test side by side. The video, shared on YouTube by ElAnalistaDeBits, highlights how the PlayStation 5 version ran the best, with better performance and optimization, higher shadows quality, and faster load times. All three versions, however, don't really run all that well due to the unlocked frame rate that leads to wild swings in performance. This shouldn't be too worrying, however, considering the game is still a few months away from release.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Halo Infinite Multiplayer mode starts today

In a nutshell, not to hold you back for long: from now on, the multiplayer portion of Halo Infinite is available to download as a beta for everyone (and gold doesn’t need gold to gamble). All maps and game modes and the Battle Pass for Season 1 are included, stats and unlocked items are included in the final version so there’s really no reason not to start right away.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox Anniversary Event and Halo Infinite Multiplayer Start Time?

Will the Xbox anniversary event kicking off today include more than just the usual Microsoft celebrations?. That’s what fans are asking today after news of a surprising start time for Halo Infinite Multiplayer. According to a new rumor, access to Halo Multiplayer could begin today before the full game’s release...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox exclusivity should not be a penalty for another platform

At E3 2018, Bethesda The Elder Scrolls VI announced. Since then, on the one hand, Skyrim has appeared a few times, on the other, Bethesda has been bought by Microsoft. The Elder Scrolls VI will most likely be released for PCs and Xbox, nothing more to expect given the acquisition. In the interview with GQ (It’s about the 20th anniversary of Xbox and more) Phil Spencer talked about this premise.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Dataminer finds references to PS4 and PC release

Shin Megami Tensei V has just been released for Nintendo Switch. With 86 points on Open Criticism it ranks among the best JRPG publications of the year. But many reviews also unanimously criticize technical shortcomings. Texture pop-ins and fluctuating frame rates are issues that shouldn’t exist on stronger hardware. AN...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

WoW Classic Season of Mastery release date, launch time and TBC news

Blizzard is preparing something new for WoW Classic this week with the Season of Mastery release date. Unlike in the past when new stages usher in new content, this week’s World of Warcraft TBC update will allow players to start fresh on a level playing field, allowing new and current classic players to start over at level 1 for a complete reset of WoW Classic content.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition has an appointment

Oddworld Inihabitant Announces Enhanced Edition of . at Oddworld: Soulstorm Coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X on November 30. The nextgen upgrade is free within the respective console family. A new release date trailer is already out. Oddworld: Soulstorm was released on April 6 for PS4...
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

Medal Of Honor: Above And Beyond Graphics Comparison: Quest 2 Vs PC VR

We’re back with another side-by-side graphics comparison. This time it’s for Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond on Oculus Quest 2 and PC. Surrounding its launch in late 2020, Oculus Studios said it would look into porting PC VR juggernaut, Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond to Oculus Quest, but couldn’t make any promises that it would actually end up happening. And it was clear to see why; though the game itself was somewhat flawed, Above And Beyond was a powerhouse in terms of performance, with issues even on the latest top-end graphics cards. In truth, we doubted it could ever really happen.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Halo Infinite Multiplayer beta download is here for Xbox and PC

Developers 343 Industries today announced the launch of the Halo Infinite Multiplayer beta, complete with download options on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X. The news was shared during the 20th Anniversary Xbox stream, following previous leaks that a big announcement was coming. Microsoft confirmed that November 15 would...
VIDEO GAMES

