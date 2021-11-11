Direct graphical comparison with the originals in the video

A new Elden Ring comparison video has been shared online, putting the current generation versions of closed network test side by side. The video, shared on YouTube by ElAnalistaDeBits, highlights how the PlayStation 5 version ran the best, with better performance and optimization, higher shadows quality, and faster load times. All three versions, however, don't really run all that well due to the unlocked frame rate that leads to wild swings in performance. This shouldn't be too worrying, however, considering the game is still a few months away from release.
Comments / 0