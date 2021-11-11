Disney+ Review – Dopesick

“Olaf Presents,” a new series of animated shorts that are set to debut on Disney+ this Friday, began in an unlikely place. It was deep into production on “Frozen II,” which would ultimately become the most successful animated film of all time, and the filmmakers knew that they needed an extra beat – one that was humorous and informative, something that would break up the occasionally oppressive feel of the narrative and inject a moment of pure silliness. So they turned to Olaf (brilliantly performed by Josh Gad), who, teaming with the animators responsible for the character, turned in an unforgettable sequence, where our favorite snowman recounts the events of the first “Frozen.” So memorable was this moment, in fact, that Walt Disney Animation Studios has revisited the idea for “Olaf Presents” – only this time, Olaf is taking on a handful of certifiable Disney classics.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO