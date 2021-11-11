ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado introduces age-adjusted vaccine breakthrough tracking tool

By Dani Birzer
KXRM
KXRM
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xNTiK_0csxcRVJ00

STATEWIDE — Colorado Department of Health and Environment has introduced age adjustment to the Vaccine Breakthrough dashboard , starting today at 4:00 p.m. data update. This update will allow the state to accurately compare rates between vaccinated and unvaccinated Coloradans and to bring Colorado’s methods more in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

Age adjustment allows for a more accurate comparison of disease risk between groups with different age distributions. Age distribution of the vaccinated population is different from the age distribution of the unvaccinated population. The age-adjusted data is based on 10-year age breakouts sourced from 2020 population estimates from the State Demography Office in the Department of Local Affairs.

The age distribution among vaccinated and unvaccinated Coloradans varies, in part due to differences in age group eligibility throughout the phased COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Data shows age is an important factor in determining who becomes ill, who is hospitalized, and who dies from COVID-19. Age adjustment allows CDPHE to see what the rates of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths among vaccinated and unvaccinated Coloradans would be if each group had exactly the same age structure.

For example, since a vaccinated population likely has a higher percentage of elderly people, that population may have a higher rate of death or hospitalization than an unvaccinated population merely because the elderly are more likely to die from or be hospitalized from COVID-19.

This methodology evens out the differences in age distribution to make two populations more comparable, but the rates generated for these comparisons cannot be used to calculate counts of cases, hospitalizations, or deaths. Crude (unadjusted) counts and rates of vaccinated and unvaccinated COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths will continue to be published in the Vaccine Breakthrough Data summary file and the CDPHE Vaccine Breakthrough metrics Open Data Portal file .

Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: 11,000+ Children Ages 5-11 Get Their First COVID Vaccine

DENVER (CBS4) – More than 11,000 children between the ages of 5 and 11 have received their first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The state estimates there are nearly one million children in this age group. Gov. Jared Polis says the goal is to have 50 percent of this group vaccinated by the end of January. Children who participated in the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trials were invited to the state capitol Monday. Governor Polis celebrated their contributions in the fight against the virus, but the battle in Colorado is far from over. (credit: CBS) “There are 17 kids aged zero to 11...
COLORADO STATE
cbslocal.com

COVID In Colorado: Demand High For Vaccines For Ages 5-11

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Demand is high for the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine for kids in many Colorado counties, showing that many parents across the state are eager to get their kids vaccinated. Jefferson County Public Health officials say in the first two days they’ve already vaccinated hundreds of kids, and expect to have at least 1,000 kids in the county vaccinated by the first week.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Vaccines
Local
Colorado COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly People#Age Adjustment#Weather#Coloradans#Cdphe#Vaccine Breakthrough Data
CBS Minnesota

While COVID Breakthrough Deaths Are Increasing, Doctors Still Urge Minnesotans To Get Vaccinated: ‘If You’re Playing The Odds, Being Vaccinated Is Markedly Better’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the fight against COVID, Minnesota has found itself up against the ropes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Minnesota has the highest infection rate in the country as the state nears 9,000 pandemic deaths. Vaccine skeptics point to a growing number of deaths among the vaccinated. The latest breakthrough case data from the Minnesota Department of Health comes from the week of Oc. 10. More vaccinated people died of COVID-19 that week than non-vaccinated people. But the numbers also make it clear the risk of hospitalization and death is still much greater for Minnesotans who aren’t fully...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS LA

Booster Shot Confusion As California Goes Against Current CDC And FDA Recommendations

EAGLE ROCK (CBSLA) – As families across the southland prepare to ring in a second holiday season during a pandemic, the state of California is now suggesting that everyone who is vaccinated against COVID-19 should also get a booster shot. “In the short run, I am worried that until we vaccinate more children and our behavior changes with the holidays coming that there’s going to be a spike in cases,” CBS Medical Contributor, Dr. David Agus said. California is one of the states seeing the highest number of new COVID infections, promoting health officials to issue stern warnings. “We should anticipate an increase...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Brush News Tribune

Colorado’s COVID hospitalizations jump again, on track to exceed 2020 peak

Colorado’s weekend decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations didn’t last, with nearly 100 more people hospitalized on Wednesday than Monday. The continued growth in hospitalizations pointed to more loss ahead, even as Colorado crossed 9,000 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday. Deaths have climbed steadily in recent weeks, with more than 200 reported in the first week of November — the most since the week ending Jan. 3.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
CBS Philly

Vials Labeled ‘Smallpox’ Found At Vaccine Research Facility In Pennsylvania, CDC Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — Several vials labeled “smallpox” have been found at a vaccine research facility in Pennsylvania, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday. No one has been exposed to the frozen vials, a spokesperson with the CDC tells CBS3. “There is no indication that anyone has been exposed to the small number of frozen vials,” the spokesperson said. “The frozen vials labeled ‘Smallpox’ were incidentally discovered by a laboratory worker while cleaning out a freezer in a facility that conducts vaccine research in Pennsylvania. CDC, its Administration partners, and law enforcement are investigating the matter and the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thedailyreporter.com

Even with breakthrough cases, COVID-19 vaccine and boosters urged

The Branch-Hillsdale- St. Joseph Health Agency is urging everyone eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine and, if eligible, to get the booster shot. “We are nowhere near herd immunity,” Health Officer Rebecca Burns told the Branch County Commission Thursday in a work session. She admitted there are “breakthrough” cases of...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
EatThis

7 States Where COVID is Now "On Fire"

The good news is, cases nationwide are going down. "In fact, 40 states are contributing to this case decrease over the past week," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm. "It's been remarkable, in many of the states, even in the Midwest, like Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, are starting to see case numbers drop." However, there are states "where the number of cases are still double the national average. And if you take one—Alaska tops the list. If they were, in fact, a country they'd be in the top 10 countries in the world with the highest cadence rates." So which are the states that are most in danger right now? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hawaii.gov

Vaccines prove effective in analysis of Hawaiʻi COVID-19 breakthrough data

HONOLULU – A Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) analysis of vaccine breakthrough data found COVID-19 vaccines provide excellent protection against hospitalization and death. A vaccine breakthrough infection occurs when a fully vaccinated person tests positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Individuals are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after...
PHARMACEUTICALS
OutThere Colorado

More dinosaur tracks uncovered in renowned Colorado site

The Colorado rock floor known for keeping North America's longest stretch of dinosaur tracks just got longer. The U.S. Forest Service recently reported crews cleaning 6 inches of mud and debris from flooding in Picket Wire Canyonlands, the rugged expanse along the southeast plains. In that process with shovels and excavators, more footprints were uncovered, said Bruce Schumacher, a Forest Service paleontologist.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: State Has Worst 7-Day Case Rate In Country, CDC Says

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  As hospital beds are filling up in places they never did before in Minnesota, the state’s health department reports that there have been 5,266 newly reported positive cases. No new deaths were reported Monday because deaths were not processed on Veterans Day, MDH said. Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Minnesota had the worst seven-day case rate (472) per 100,000 in the country as of Sunday afternoon. Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate is now just under the line considered the threshold for high risk, currently sitting at 9.7%. According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily...
MINNESOTA STATE
KXRM

KXRM

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy