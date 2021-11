Former President Barack Obama’s top economic advisers know exactly who is to blame for the current inflation undermining the U.S. economy: President Joe Biden. Writing back in February , before Biden’s first trillion-dollar spending law was passed by Congress, National Economic Council Director Larry Summers warned, “Macroeconomic stimulus on a scale closer to World War II levels than normal recession levels will set off inflationary pressures of a kind we have not seen in a generation, with consequences for the value of the dollar and financial stability… Stimulus measures of the magnitude contemplated are steps into the unknown.”

