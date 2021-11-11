ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

US Producers Prices Index rises solidly in October as inflation frets zoom in

By SOURAV D
Financial World
Financial World
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Tuesday, US Labor Department data had unmasked that US Producer Price Index (PPI), a closely-observed inflation gauge that traces an average change in prices what producers have to pay off for manufacturing consumers’ goods, rose solidly in October with US PPI soaring as much as 8.6 per cent over past...

Financial World

US retail sales soar 1.7% as Americans kickstart holiday shopping, brighten outlook

On Tuesday, US Commerce Department data had unveiled that US retail sales had shot up robustly in October, as more Americans appeared to have started off their holiday shopping much earlier-than-anticipated amid frets that a steep shortage of raw materials could lead to a cataclysmic scarcity of consumers’ goods, eventually handing out the US economy a solid start to an all-important fourth quarter shopping that includes Black Friday, Christmas and New Year.
BUSINESS
Financial World

Canada’s annual inflation-rate marches to 18-year peak, set to keep rising

On Wednesday, data from Statistics Canada had unenveloped that the annual inflation rate in Canada, the world’s 10th-largest economy by nominal GDP (Gross Domestic Product), had space-dived to a fresh 18-year peak last month, mostly boosted up by an unexpected uptick in petroleum alongside housing prices, while analysts had forecasted further feather up in inflation indicators with BoC (Bank of Canada) remained utterly reluctant to hold forth towards a hawkish monetary policy.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures finish slightly lower as IEA forecasts a rise in global output

U.S. oil futures finished with a slight loss on Tuesday, pressured as the International Energy Agency said it expects growth in crude-oil production to help ease tight global supplies. Prices had briefly traded higher after U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said he does not agree with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's recent call to tap the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to lower gasoline prices, according to a report from Reuters. That eased expectations over a potential release of oil from the reserve, for now, analysts said. December West Texas Intermediate oil shed 12 cents, or nearly 0.2%, to settle at $80.76 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by 655,000 barrels for the week ended Nov. 12, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed a weekly inventory decline of 2.8 million barrels for gasoline, but distillate stockpiles edged up by 107,000 barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, fell by 491,000 barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 2.5 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for supply declines of 100,000 barrels for gasoline and 1.3 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices was little changed in the electronic trading session after the API data. December West Texas Intermediate crude was at $80.74 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $80.76 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

UK inflation rate 2021 - live: Price rises at highest in a decade at 4.2% amid fears over Covid recovery

Inflation in the UK climbed sharply to 4.2 per cent in October, its highest rate for almost a decade, driven by rising fuel and energy prices, adding to pressure on the Bank of England to raise its key interest rate at its December meeting.The cost of living, as measured by the Office for National Statistics’ Consumer Price Index, rose at its quickest rate since November 2011 last month. In October alone, it surged by 1.1 per cent, in large part due to higher energy costs for households.The ONS said soaring inflation was being caused by rising energy bills, fuel and...
BUSINESS
pv-magazine.com

Guggenheim Solar Index: Solar pricing throughout the whole upstream chain is rising

The Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) increased 9.1%, while the S&P 500 only increased by 4.3% and the DJIA only increased by 3.9%. Senator Joe Manchin informed the White House and legislative leaders that he will not support the Clean Electricity Performance Program, consequentially discouraging U.S. utilities to switch to clean energy sources such as solar. Meanwhile, solar demand continues to follow a promising track, yet the supply chain has been unable to keep up.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures shake off early declines to finish higher

U.S. oil futures shook off earlier losses from concerns over a potential release of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to finish with a slight gain for the session on Monday. "While the Biden administration has been mulling an SPR release to force oil prices lower, it would appear the virus may well be doing the job for him in Europe, with Austria ordering a lockdown of the unvaccinated and Ireland urging people to work from home again," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. Still, many analysts have said that a U.S. release of oil from the emergency reserve would only help to provide a short-term pullback in oil and gasoline prices. December West Texas Intermediate oil tacked on 9 cents, or 0.1%, to settle at $80.88 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices traded as low as $79.30, the lowest intraday level for a front-month contract since Nov. 5, FactSet data show.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
