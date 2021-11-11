ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU signs #1 recruiting class in the nation

By Brian Holland
WGNO
WGNO
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UdVm5_0csxaPoH00

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson on Wednesday announced the 21 members of the Tigers’ 2022 recruiting class that have signed national letters-of-intent with the program.

The class is ranked No. 1 in the nation by Perfect Game, and the players in the class will be eligible for competition in the 2022-23 academic year.

“Our entire staff has worked tirelessly since our arrival this summer to put this class together,” Johnson said. “It features some of the top players in the country, and it will help accelerate our pursuit of getting the Tigers back to Omaha. There is high-end talent at every position all over this class, and it is a group that will complement the great group of returning players we will have in 2023.

“This class reflects that there is no place better in America for the elite player to play college baseball. I know our fans will love seeing this group at ‘The Box’ in 2023 and beyond.”

The class features:
• 11 Top 100 players in the Perfect Game overall national rankings
• 10 players selected to play in the Perfect Game All-American Classic
• 4 of the top Junior College pitchers in the United States
• 13 players that are ranked #1 at their positions in their respective states

“I am proud of our entire staff for their efforts to helping us get to today,” Johnson said. “Our Recruiting Coordinator Dan Fitzgerald spearheaded this, with great contributions from our Pitching Coach Jason Kelly, Hitting Coach Marc Wanaka, Director of Operations Tyler Nordgren, Director of Player Development Perry Roth, and Director of Scouting and Video Jamie Tutko. This is a great day for LSU Baseball.”

Listed below are the members of LSU’s 2022 signing class:

Nate Ackenhausen, LHP
Owasso, Okla. (Eastern Oklahoma State)
• Recorded 56 strikeouts in 28 innings at Eastern Oklahoma State in 2021

Kaleb Applebey, RHP
Mount Carmel, Ill. (Wabash Valley CC)
• #2 Ranked Player in Illinois for Class of 2021 by Prep Baseball Report

Nic Bronzini, LHP
San Ramon, Calif. (California HS)
• #2 Ranked Left-Handed Pitcher in California by Perfect Game
• Ranked nationally as No. 128 overall prospect by Perfect Game

Micah Bucknam, RHP
Abbotsford, British Columbia (Mennonite Educational Institute)
• Drafted in 16th Round of 2021 MLB Draft by Toronto Blue Jays
• Ranked nationally as No. 186 overall prospect by Perfect Game

Justin Crawford, OF
Las Vegas, Nev. (Bishop Gorman HS)
• #1 Ranked Player in Nevada by Perfect Game for Class of 2022; played in Perfect Game All-American Classic
• Ranked nationally as No. 12 overall prospect by Perfect Game

Gavin Guidry, SS
Lake Charles, La. (Barbe HS)
• #1 Ranked Player in Louisiana by Perfect Game for Class of 2022; played in Perfect Game All-American Classic
• Ranked nationally as No. 55 overall prospect by Perfect Game
• Member of the 2021 18U Team USA National Team

Griffin Herring, LHP
Southlake, Texas (Southlake HS)
• #4 Ranked Left-Handed Pitcher in Texas by Perfect Game
• Ranked nationally as No. 286 overall prospect by Perfect Game

Jared Jones, C
Marietta, Ga. (Walton HS)
• #1 Ranked Catcher in Georgia; played in Perfect Game All-American Classic
• Ranked nationally as No. 45 overall prospect by Perfect Game

Michael Kennedy, LHP
Troy, N.Y. (Troy HS)
• #1 Ranked Left-Handed Pitcher in state of New York; member of the 2021 18U USA National Team
• Ranked nationally as No. 77 overall prospect by Perfect Game

Paxton Kling, OF
Roaring Springs, Pa. (Central HS)
• #1 Ranked Player in Pennsylvania by Perfect Game for Class of 2022; played in Perfect Game All-American Classic
• Ranked nationally as No. 14 overall prospect by Perfect Game
• Member of 2021 18U USA National Team

Jacob Misiorowski, RHP
Grain Valley, Mo. (Crowder CC)
• #2 Ranked Player in Missouri for Class of 2020 by Prep Baseball Report

Aiden Moffett, RHP
Mount Olive, Miss. (Taylorsville HS)
• #1 Ranked Right-Handed Pitcher in Mississippi for Class of 2022
• Ranked nationally as No. 189 overall prospect by Perfect Game

Brady Neal, C
Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy)
• #1 Ranked Catcher in Florida for Class of 2022; played in Perfect Game All-American Classic
• Ranked nationally as No. 32 overall prospect by Perfect Game

Jaden Noot, RHP
Oak Park, Calif. (Sierra Canyon HS)
• #1 Ranked Right-Handed Pitcher in California for Class of 2022; played in Perfect Game All-American Classic
• Ranked nationally as No. 22 overall prospect by Perfect Game

Mic Paul, OF
Salt Lake City, Utah (Olympus HS)
• #1 Ranked OF in Utah for Class of 2022
• Ranked nationally as No. 411 overall prospect by Perfect Game

Mikey Romero, SS
Menifee, Calif. (Orange Lutheran HS)
• #1 Ranked SS in California for Class of 2022; played in Perfect Game All-American Classic
• Ranked nationally as No. 23 overall prospect by Perfect Game

Zeb Ruddell, OF
Monroe, La. (Neville HS)
• #2 Ranked player in Louisiana for Class of 2022
• Ranked nationally as No. 246 overall prospect by Perfect Game

Chase Shores, RHP
Midland, Texas (Midland Lee HS)
• #1 Ranked Right-Handed Pitcher in Texas for Class of 2022; played in Perfect Game All-American Classic
• Ranked nationally as No. 24 overall prospect by Perfect Game

Adrian Siravo, RHP
Gilmanton, N.H. (Weatherford [Texas] CC)
• 2021 Cape Cod League All-Star

Robby Snelling, LHP
Reno, Nev. (McQueen HS)
• #1 Ranked Pitcher in Nevada; played in Perfect Game All-American Classic
• Ranked nationally as No. 71 overall prospect by Perfect Game
• 4-Star Football Recruit at McQueen HS

Tucker Toman, 3B
Columbia, S.C. (Hammond HS)
• #1 Ranked Third Baseman in South Carolina; played in Perfect Game All-American Classic
• Ranked nationally as No. 17 overall prospect by Perfect Game

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Utah State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Recruiting#College Baseball#Tigers#Perfect Game#Junior College#Player Development#Lsu Baseball#Eastern Oklahoma State
WGNO

LSU Baseball concludes Fall schedule with Purple-Gold World Series

LSU Baseball intrasquad scrimmages are open to the media and general public throughout the Fall in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. This week, the Tigers will hold their annual Purple-Gold World Series, featuring intrasquad scrimmages at 5 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. Sunday. Sunday’s scrimmage will mark the conclusion of LSU’s […]
BASEBALL
WGNO

Cajuns face another road test against Liberty

LAFAYETTE, La. – Before finishing out the regular season, the Ragin’ Cajuns will step out of conference play to go toe-to-toe with Liberty. It’s hard to tell what to make of the 7-3 Flames. They lost to ULM earlier in the season who is 4-6, but only fell to No. 10 Ole Miss by 13 […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
WGNO

WGNO

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
739K+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy