Microsoft has released Office Insider Preview Build 14701.20060 for Insiders on Windows in the Current Channel. The new Office build adds an updated profile card style in Outlook, which offers a better view of your organization. The new card style enables easier copying of important information and matches the style of the profile cards in the web version of Outlook. Outlook users can also quickly search across name, title, location, phone number, and other fields in their Address Books. Users can also update their profile photos using link in profile cards.

SOFTWARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO