Jonesborough, TN

Mother in ‘Facebook Murders’ case agrees to plea deal

By Slater Teague
WJHL
WJHL
 7 days ago

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of the three people convicted in the so-called “Facebook Murders” case has agreed to a plea deal with a lower prison sentence after she was granted a new trial.

Barbara Potter pleaded guilty to two counts of facilitation of first-degree murder and had her previous sentence of life in prison reduced to 25 years, according to Assistant District Attorney Dennis Brooks.

Potter will also be eligible for parole, but whether she gets it will be up to the parole board.

Barbara Potter, her husband Marvin, and daughter Jenelle were all convicted of first-degree murder in the 2012 deaths of Bill Payne and Billie Jean Hayworth in Mountain City. All three were sentenced to life in prison.

However, Barbara Potter was granted a new trial in August after the court determined that her original counsel operated under a conflict of interest.

