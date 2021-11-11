Realignment appeals to GHSA come with mixed results for schools in Hall County

Flowery Branch's Seth Larson (2) runs with the ball after the catch against East Hall on Nov. 5, 2021 in Flowery Branch. Photo by Paul Sasso MV Photo Concepts

The prospect of having a high school sports region with all schools in Hall County took a big hit Wednesday.

Flowery Branch lost its appeal with the GHSA to move down to Class 4A in the next two-year cycle, and will move up to Class 5A.

Meanwhile, West Hall won its appeal to remain in Class 3A to the state's governing of high school sports, even though it was originally slated Nov. 2 to move up to Class 4A.

Already, Cherokee Bluff, Chestatee, Johnson, East Hall and North Hall learned they will all be playing in Class 4A, starting in the fall of 2022.

Now that classification appeals have been made to the GHSA, the next step is region allocation, which will come likely next week.

On the day of the original reclassification last week, Gainesville learned that it would drop down to Class 6A from the state's highest classification.