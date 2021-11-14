Solar tax credits and heat pump rebates: All the ways Build Back Better would incentivize cleaner energy at home

The United States and many other countries around the world are investing heavily in solar power as an energy source as part of an effort to shift to renewable energy sources and ditch fossil fuels. In order to accomplish that, there is going to have to be a massive expansion of solar infrastructure that will need to generate lots and lots of energy. According to a recent study published by the United States Department of Energy, it hopes to produce 45% of all electricity via solar power. That will require generating 1,600 gigawatts of power.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 14 HOURS AGO