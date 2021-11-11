Choose Kindness

For about six months now, I’ve been wondering how to write about mlíko, and I still don’t have a good answer. In part I have trouble figuring out what to say because the terminology—both normal words and jargon in two languages—feels overly complex. People will point out that mlíko is the Czech word for milk, but that’s not quite right: The Czech word for milk is actually mléko, while “mlíko” is a common slang pronunciation. Lager cultists will explain that mlíko is the name of the all-foam pour that comes out of a Czech side-pull (or side-pour) tap, and that’s correct enough, but the Czech term for a side-pull or side-pour faucet is Lukr kohout (“Lukr tap”), after Lukr, the company that makes them, and that doesn’t have any connotation related to “side” in it. (And for what it’s worth, the next model of Lukr’s ball-valve tap has a handle that rotates over the top, back to front, which means there’s even less “side” to that one.)

BELGIUM ・ 5 DAYS AGO