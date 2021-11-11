CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Choose Kindness

By Natasha Sistrunk Robinson
outreachmagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The apostle Paul says that God is right, patient and kind to people. And God’s kindness is intended to lead us to repentance.”. Growing up in the South, certain activities naturally brought people together. I remember the large yellow ribbons that hung on my neighbors’ front porches to show their support...

outreachmagazine.com

arcamax.com

Ask Amy: Opposite sisters don’t attract, but repel

Dear Amy: My sister and I grew up in an abusive home and have had issues to work through. We’ve had to cope with anxiety, learn to forgive, and learn what is healthy in relationships. We have very different ways of handling conflict. She attacks verbally, using put-downs and a...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Grosse Pointe News

Creating a community of kindness

GROSSE POINTE WOODS — Maureen Bennett, a Woods resident more than 30 years and a healthcare professional, learned about Little Free Libraries when her 24-year-old book-loving daughter, Delaney Bennett, visited home from Boston and was upset all the big bookstores were closing. “She likes to just hold a book and...
GROSSE POINTE WOODS, MI
websterontheweb.com

The power of kindness

This is an amazing story. It’s rather long, but read through to the end, because it will warm your heart. When I first started writing this story, it was going to be all about the power of the internet and crowdsourcing. But in just two days, it morphed into something much more meaningful. It became a testament to the incredible positivity that can spread from one simple act of kindness.
ADVOCACY
goodbeerhunting.com

The Milkman of Human Kindness

For about six months now, I’ve been wondering how to write about mlíko, and I still don’t have a good answer. In part I have trouble figuring out what to say because the terminology—both normal words and jargon in two languages—feels overly complex. People will point out that mlíko is the Czech word for milk, but that’s not quite right: The Czech word for milk is actually mléko, while “mlíko” is a common slang pronunciation. Lager cultists will explain that mlíko is the name of the all-foam pour that comes out of a Czech side-pull (or side-pour) tap, and that’s correct enough, but the Czech term for a side-pull or side-pour faucet is Lukr kohout (“Lukr tap”), after Lukr, the company that makes them, and that doesn’t have any connotation related to “side” in it. (And for what it’s worth, the next model of Lukr’s ball-valve tap has a handle that rotates over the top, back to front, which means there’s even less “side” to that one.)
BELGIUM
Sedona.Biz

A Season of Kindness 2021

Sedona AZ (November 7, 2021) – It all began on a hike among the red rocks of Sedona. Now, six years and 7000 Kindness Charms later, SedonaKind is celebrating the anniversary of its founding mission: “Encourage acts of kindness, large and small, locally and around the world.”  It was five years ago that the City [...] The post A Season of Kindness 2021 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Desiring God

Kindness in a World Gone Mad

I was waiting in line with my sons for a roller coaster when the T-shirt caught my eye: Kindness is free — so sprinkle that stuff everywhere. I’m sympathetic to the message at one level. To many, the world feels meaner in recent years, and perhaps especially so since the last election cycle, COVID-19, and civil unrest. Yes, genuine human kindness, in the most basic of senses, has often been sorely lacking. More kindness would indeed be nice, and perhaps shine in new ways in times when we’re coming to expect meanness and outrage everywhere.
SOCIETY
psychologytoday.com

How to Be Kind: 5 Lessons From the Science of Kindness

When we have the opportunity to help, it is important to focus on the benefits, not the effort, to motivate us that being kind is worth it. Older people seem to be more willing to be kind. When we are considering being kind, we should reflect on how our kindness...
SCIENCE
outreachmagazine.com

Why We Must Embrace Healthy Conflict

The pain of small conflict now will protect you from catastrophic conflict down the road. I hate conflict. Maybe you do too. Your heart rate rises, you get goose bumps, and you oftentimes want to say something you would later regret. For those of you who don’t mind conflict, odds...
SOCIETY
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Look out for a kindness card, then kindly pass it on

A Western Pennsylvania church is sending “do something kind” cards out into the world and hopes that people will pass them on and on. Moon’s Impact Christian Church distributed the cards at its Nov. 7 services, at which Lead Pastor Bill Balbach explained the plan:. Every person who attended worship...
PITTSBURGH, PA
idahocountyfreepress.com

Be kind, be humble, be thankful

When my kids were little, the most difficult part of the holidays was the comparing of presents from what my children received to what other children received. Our family scraped by each paycheck, so my kids did not get everything they asked for, but they were thankful for whatever they did receive. Like most children, they circled every item in the newspaper ads and magazines. Like most moms, I explained to them they wouldn’t be getting every item in the newspaper ads and magazines!
GRANGEVILLE, ID
Hello Magazine

6 books about kindness everyone should read

From helping out a friend in need to simply smiling at a stranger, an act of kindness – no matter how big or small – can go a long way. Making the choice to lead with kindness, to treat others, ourselves and the planet with the respect and love that we each deserve, can illuminate those grey and gloomy days.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
quincyquarry.com

World Kindness Day is Coming!

World Kindness Day is an international holiday, formed in 1998, that is observed annually on November 13 as part of the World Kindness Movement. Image via nationaltoday.com. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. World Kindness Day is coming!. November 13 is World Kindness Day and it...
QUINCY, MA
outreachmagazine.com

Soulfires: The Possibilities of Geeky Evangelism

How a virus scan ignited a ministry that reaches around the world. In our Soulfires series, we share the stories of people who have encountered God in powerful ways and responded by initiating significant ministry projects. The graveyard shift was the perfect name for it. The middle of the night...
RELIGION
outreachmagazine.com

Reaching a World of Fake News and Fake Gospels

Our propensity for fake news reflects our propensity for fake forms of the gospel. This article originally appeared in Lausanne Global Analysis by the Lausanne Movement and is republished here with permission from the Lausanne Movement. A few years ago, Jacob Cherian, dean of faculty at the Centre of Global...
WORLD
psychologytoday.com

Be Warmhearted

The warmhearted person leans toward others; it is not neutral or indifferent. Warmheartedness within and between nations promotes the rule of law, educates children, feeds the hungry, and supports human rights. We could extend ourselves with friends or family by doing simple and kind things for them and ourselves every...
SOCIETY
outreachmagazine.com

Sharing Your Faith in a Marketing-Weary World

What distinguishes our evangelism efforts from the sales pitches we’re bombarded with every day?. Today, everything is marketing. Everything about you can be monetized. Your social media accounts gather data to be sold to advertising agencies. Your internet searches are scrutinized by marketing strategists. Everyone is out make money off of you.
RELIGION
outreachmagazine.com

Following God’s Heart for the Community

How Churches Can Recapture the Town Square in a Post-COVID-19 World. The holy ground beneath our feet is shifting. Post-COVID-19 America looks vastly different than before, with the pandemic serving as a jarring wake-up call for organizations, families and individuals alike. Churches weathering the pandemic began to look at their familiar and suddenly inoperable suburban campuses, surrounded by oceans of empty parking lots, and started to question the stewardship of their property and facilities.
RELIGION
richlandsource.com

Commentary: When a friendship fades

A friendship that was once significant in my life is fading, and has been fading for some time. This person with whom I was once incredibly close, who was frequently and regularly a part of my life, with whom I shared celebrations and sadnesses, has distanced from me over the past year. I’ve tried to revive it, I’ve initiated plans, and I’ve grieved it heavily, but the reality persists.
RELATIONSHIPS

