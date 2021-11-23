ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Daily coronavirus briefing: Protests over restrictions spread in Europe

By Zachary Rosenthal, AccuWeather staff writer
AccuWeather
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of protestors took to the streets in Austria, where a nationwide lockdown begins today. Meanwhile, US officials urge those over 50 to get their booster shots. As the holidays near, COVID infections are rising in more than half of all states, threatening a U.S. winter surge and national spike in...

www.accuweather.com

Comments / 0

Related
d1softballnews.com

Japan, collapse of covid cases “Blame the mutations” / Study “Virus killed itself”

In Japan, covid is self-extinguishing, practically eliminating by itself. To support this hypothesis, quite interesting and suggestive, and at the same time fascinating, is a group of researchers from the National Institute of Genetics and the University of Niigata, according to which the constant mutations would have effectively killed the covid. Mauro Minelli, immunologist and responsible for Southern Italy of the Foundation for Personalized Medicine, commented to the microphones of the Huffington Post: “The hypothesis of the Japanese research brings out for the first time the weaknesses of Covid-19: the virus that we thought invulnerable, by dint of mutation, he got entangled in his own evolutionary mutations, with the result of freezing himself. It is a precedent to be taken into consideration, also for the purposes of scientific research and immunoprophylaxis “.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
WEKU

Protests have broken out across Europe in response to tightened COVID-19 restrictions

A resurgence of COVID-19 restrictions in a number of countries has resulted in protests, with some demonstrations turning violent and leading to dozens of arrests. On Saturday night, the Netherlands saw protests at The Hague, with demonstrators lighting fires throughout the area, defacing property and pelting officers with rocks and fireworks, according to police. The disruption went on until around 1 a.m., and police took 19 people into custody before the night was over.
PROTESTS
The Associated Press

France, Britain spiral into crisis in wake of migrant deaths

CALAIS, France (AP) — The already fractious relationship between France and Britain spiralled further downward into anger and incomprehension Friday, with the two erstwhile European partners at loggerheads about how to stop migrants from embarking on dangerous crossings of the English Channel that killed at least 27 people in a sinking this week.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Washington Post

Across Europe, protests swell against pandemic restrictions

BRUSSELS — Protests against coronavirus restrictions erupted across Europe — including clashes in Rotterdam and massive rallies in Vienna — as authorities announced more-stringent measures in an attempt to control rising cases ahead of the winter holidays. At least seven people were injured and more than 50 arrested after protests...
PROTESTS
Fox News

Thousands protest over COVID lockdowns in Europe

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Austria begins lockdown after Covid restrictions spark protests across Europe

Protests and violence erupted across Europe over tougher Covid-19 restrictions to contain the latest wave of infections, as Austria took the drastic measure of starting a full national lockdown on Monday. Demonstrations took place over the weekend in a number of countries including Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Crotia, Italy, the Netherlands and Swizterland, with public anger rising over coronavirus measures such as partial lockdowns, tighter curbs on the unvaccinated, and mandatory jabs.Europe has again become the epicentre of the pandemic, accounting for half of global cases and deaths with many countries experiencing a record number of daily infections in recent weeks....
PROTESTS
FOX59

US to ban travel from South Africa, 7 other African nations due to COVID-19 variant

BRUSSELS (AP) — The White House said Friday the U.S. will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other countries in the region beginning Monday due to a new COVID-19 variant. A World Health Organization panel named the variant “omicron” and classified it as a highly transmissible virus of concern, the same category that includes […]
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Europe#Cdc#Protest Riot#Covid#Accuweather#Dutch#Al Jazeera#Wluk#Newsweek#American
US News and World Report

COVID: Hundreds Gather in Paris to Protest Over New Austria Restrictions

PARIS (Reuters) - Several hundred protesters gathered outside the Austrian Embassy in Paris on Thursday to demonstrate against Austria's new COVID-19 restrictions, fearing France might be next to re-impose curbs aimed at reducing the circulation of the virus. The event, which passed off peacefully, was organised by far-right politician Florian...
PROTESTS
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
Scotland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Anti-vaxxer who went to ‘corona party’ to become infected dies from Covid

A man has reportedly died and others are in intensive care after attending “coronavirus parties” in a bid to catch the disease.The 55-year-old man died in Austria last week after becoming infected with Covid-19 during one such event in the city of Bolzano in South Tyrol, northern Italy.At least three other people, including a child, are said to have been hospitalised in the Alpine region after catching the virus at similar events.Health chiefs believe the patients are anti-vaxxers who deliberately attempted to become infected so they could obtain a “green pass”, which is now required for work and leisure...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy