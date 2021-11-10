CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
See who won at the 2021 CMA Awards

By Megan Thomas
 5 days ago
The 2021 Country Music Association Awards were presented...

CNN

California sets gas price record for second day running

New York (CNN Business) — California gas prices hit $4.682 per gallon on Monday, setting a new record for the state for a second day in a row, according to the American Automobile Association. Monday's price for regular unleaded was six-tenths of a cent higher than the Sunday average reported...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KICKS 105

Reba McEntire Looks Back on THAT CMA Awards Red Dress

In 1993, Reba McEntire shocked the CMA Awards audience when she stepped onstage to perform. The country icon was wearing a long red-velvet gown with a (to put it mildly) plunging neckline, accentuated by some well-placed sparkles -- an outfit that, nearly 30 years later, is still talked about often as part of CMA Awards history.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Carrie Underwood Slays The CMA Awards In Spiky Gown Ahead Of Fierce Performance Of ‘If I Didn’t Love You’

Queen of country Carrie Underwood stepped out on the red carpet at the CMAs ahead of her major performance with Jason Aldean. Carrie Underwood has arrived at the Bridgestone Arena! The “Cry Pretty” singer changed out of her shredded denim from CMA Awards rehearsal and into a spunky, sparkling gown ahead of her highly-anticipated performance with Jason Aldean. Carrie’s dress gave off serious rock & roll vibes with its spiky, long sleeve one shoulder look that went into streaks of metallic feathers. The high slit showed off the country star’s iconic, killer legs and enviable figure! She was joined by her husband Mike Fisher, who has recently caught flack for supporting Aaron Rodgers amid his controversial comments on the COVID-19 vaccine.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

CMA Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

Country goes couture! The biggest names in Nashville came dressed to impress for the 2021 CMA Awards, which were held on Wednesday, November 10. With a red carpet rolled out at Bridgestone Arena, it didn’t take long for Us to realize that these singer’s weren’t messing around in the style department. Because if we’re being frank, they brought out all the stops for the 55th annual awards show.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Wide Open Country

2021 CMA Awards: The Best Dressed Country Stars

It's safe to say that the CMA Awards were a total success, hosted by our favorite country cowboy, Luke Bryan. This year we had a lot of surprises such as Luke Combs' new single 'Doin' This,' Jennifer Hudson and Chris Stapleton's performance honoring Aretha Franklin, and The American Idol judges making a special appearance to surprise the host!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Miranda Lambert Cuddles Up To Brendan McLoughlin Ahead Of CMA Performance Of Her Greatest Hits

The birthday girl has arrived to the CMA Awards! Miranda Lambert donned a curve-hugging black dress as she celebrated her 38th birthday at the CMAs!. Got a real good feelin’ something good about to happen! Miranda Lambert has arrived at the CMA Awards and it’s a very special day for the country superstar. The “Settlin’ Down” singer is celebrating her 38th birthday and three CMA Award nominations, which put her in third place on the list of all-time CMA Awards nominees. Miranda stepped out on the red carpet at the Bridgestone Arena rocking a sleek, curve-hugging black midi dress by Versace that featured a sparkling, oversized belt. The dress also had a sweetheart neckline and long sleeves and her hair was is chic, voluminous waves by Johnny Lavoy, using Hidden Crown Hair extensions, that complemented the overall look. The birthday girl was joined by her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, whom she cuddled up to on the red carpet as they posed for pics!
CELEBRITIES
995qyk.com

2021 CMA Awards: Ranking the Worst to Best Red Carpet Looks

Tonight at the 55th annual CMA Awards, the stars showed out on the red carpet for country music’s biggest night. There was a fair share of disasters, as most red carpets have, but there were some great hits tonight! See below who dressed the best and who should’ve taken a second look in the mirror before stepping out the door.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

CMA Awards 2021: The Complete Winners List

The 55th annual CMA Awards honored winners like Chris Stapleton, Carly Pearce, Old Dominion, Jimmie Allen, and Brothers Osborne during their Wednesday night ceremonies in Nashville. Stapleton was a multiple winner, taking home trophies in categories like Album of the Year for his LP Starting Over and for Single and Song of the Year for the title track. But it was Luke Combs who won the night’s top prize, Entertainer of the Year. Elsewhere, Brothers Osborne were named Vocal Duo of the Year, their fourth time to win the category. Singer TJ Osborne accepted the prize with an emotional speech. “It is...
MUSIC
Wide Open Country

CMA Awards Snubbed Three of the Genre's Top Stars

There's reason to be cheerful about the nominees in multiple categories for the 55th annual CMA Awards. The September announcement proved that the Country Music Association remains behind outside-the-box Nashville stars Chris Stapleton and Brothers Osborne and recognizes the sustained excellence of Gabby Barrett, Carly Pearce, Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and others beyond the genre's awards show regulars.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs & More Added to CMA Awards Lineup

The CMA Awards announced part of their lineup earlier this month. That announcement got country music fans excited. Artists like Eric Church, Ashley McBryde, and Carly Pearce never disappoint. However, they just released the rest of the lineup. If the first set of performances had you excited. This one is going to blow your mind. Seriously, November 10th can’t come soon enough.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares surprising news with fans ahead of CMA appearance

Miranda Lambert will celebrate her 38th birthday at the 2021 Country Music Association awards - and has revealed she will be opening the show with "some surprises". The singer also joked that she can't wait to "sit and enjoy my night" after being "done" at 7.05pm following her performance. WATCH:...
MUSIC
AOL Corp

Sing It! Blake Shelton Gives Edgy Performance at 2021 CMA Awards

Slaying it solo. Blake Shelton showed off his gritty side at the 2021 Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday, November 10. The crooner, 45, performed his single “Come Back as a Country Boy” during the ceremony. He wore an all-black ensemble and played his guitar with a stormy backdrop behind him. His wife, Gwen Stefani, did not appear to be in attendance at the Nashville, Tennessee, event.
MUSIC
Washington Post

Inclusion at the CMAs? Sounds nice. So why that nasty cheer for Morgan Wallen?

Each year, the CMA Awards flash across television screens, trying to convince the unconvinced that country music is the people’s music. Lately, that task has felt more like damage control. It’s been an especially tumultuous year in Nashville, with some of country music’s biggest names speaking out against vaccine mandates, not to mention the industry’s newest superstar having been caught on camera saying a racial slur.
MUSIC
Footwear News

Jennifer Hudson Takes a Risk in Bustier Catsuit and Sparkly Pumps at 2021 CMA Awards

Jennifer Hudson’s latest outfit was undeniably daring, as seen at the 2021 CMA Awards. The “Respect” star hit the red carpet in a bold ensemble featuring a dark pink lace catsuit. The one-piece garment featured a halter-neck silhouette, as well as an embroidered bustier top and scalloped edges. The piece was complete with a matching silk skirt, which draped over the catsuit and featured a flowing train for extra drama. Hudson finished her look with a pair of matching lace gloves, as well as layered sparkling necklaces. When it came to shoes, Hudson wore a pair of sharp pointed-toe pumps. The style...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Jennifer Hudson, Chris Stapleton Bring Down the House at 2021 CMA Awards

Academy Award-winning actor and singer Jennifer Hudson gave a show-stopping performance at the 2021 CMA Awards, teaming up with multiple winner Chris Stapleton for a soulful medley of “Night Life” and “You Are My Sunshine.” An unforgettable moment at the #CMAawards 😍 @ChrisStapleton and @IAMJHUD wrote history with this one! #iconic pic.twitter.com/Tr4CvDe3Ge — Country 107.3 (@Country1073) November 11, 2021 Hudson, who plays Aretha Franklin in the new biopic Respect, gave her first performance at the CMA Awards with Franklin’s arrangement of Willie Nelson’s “Night Life,” starting the song off low and slow before ramping it up with brassy horn hits and explosive vocal...
MUSIC
