Dr. Jill Biden has long worked to support members of the U.S. military and their families during her many years in Washington, and her time as first lady is no different. On Wednesday, Dr. Biden joined lawmakers and members of her husband’s administration to highlight Hidden Helpers, an initiative that aims to “create supportive programming for the children of America’s 5.5 million military caregivers.”

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 7 DAYS AGO