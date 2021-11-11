CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Astroworld: Police chief walks back claim security guard was injected with drugs at Travis Scott festival

By Rachel Sharp
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oWdXD_0csq1O1P00

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner has walked back his claim that a security guard may have been injected with drugs at Travis Scott ’s Astroworld Festival, revealing the officer’s account was “not consistent” with that version of events.

The police chief held a press conference on Wednesday afternoon to give an update on the tragedy which left eight people dead and two more fighting for their lives in intensive care.

“If you can remember, members of the medical team in the medical tent had said that a male security guard had come in and said that somebody had pricked his neck,” he said.

“We felt that it could have been something ingested. We did locate this security guard. His story’s not consistent with that.

“He says he was struck in his head; he went unconscious; he woke up in the security tent. He says that no one injected drugs into him. So we want to clear that part up.”

On Saturday, Chief Finner had told reporters that one security officer working the event “was reaching over to restrain or grab a citizen and he felt a prick in his neck”.

A medical worker on the scene said they found the unconscious staffer and noticed a prick mark on his neck.

The security guard was administered Narcan, an emergency treatment commonly used to counteract opioid overdoses, said Chief Finner.

This account fuelled speculation that illegal drugs could have played a part in the tragedy which unfolded that night.

Survivors and the family members of victims are demanding answers around what led to the deadly crowd surge and how long it took to shut the festival down after a “mass casualty event” had been declared.

Investigators have remained largely silent in the days following the tragedy, with the last media briefing by Chief Finner, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Fire Chief Samuel Pena and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo taking place on Saturday – one day after the incident.

Houston Police and the Houston Fire Department both played a key role in the safety and security measures on the night, alongside private security firm Contemporary Services Corporation and private medical services company ParaDocs.

It emerged on Monday that Police Chief Finner had personally met with Mr Scott on Friday before the festival started.

He confirmed in a statement that he had “expressed my concerns regarding public safety” to the rapper.

The chief did not go into detail about his specific concerns but said that “in my 31 years of law enforcement I have never seen a time with more challenges facing citizens of all ages, to include a global pandemic and social tension throughout the nation”.

In Wednesday’s press briefing, Chief Finner said he “had no reason to believe [the event] wasn’t going to be safe but I’m the kind of person who speaks to people” and so he met with Mr Scott before the show.

The chief denied that he has a “close relationship” with the rapper, following reports that they know each other personally.

“I’ve met him twice,” he said, clarifying that both interactions occurred before last week’s concert.

Chief Finner urged people not to listen to “rumours, opinions and speculation” of what happened and who is accountable until all the facts are gathered.

Yet, he also said that the “ultimate authority” to shut down the event rested with Mr Scott and the promoter Live Nation .

“The ultimate authority to end the show is with production and the entertainer,” he said, adding that “the role of Live Nation was to secure what we call the mosh pits”.

A total of 530 police officers were working at the event, after increasing staffing levels from 170 at the first Astroworld in 2018 and 240 at the last event in 2019, he said.

It was not clear how many private security officers employed by Live Nation were working because “some of the records are not good”, said Chief Finner.

Chief Finner said the investigation into what led to the tragedy will take “weeks, possibly months” to determine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jOlag_0csq1O1P00

He insisted authorities will be “laser focused” in finding “the facts” as he refused to comment on the timeline of what happened.

“There’s a lot of talk, lot of rumours, opinions and speculation,” he said. “It does not help – it is harmful to the families.”

He added: “There is nothing more important that the families.”

Chief Finner added that this message was also for “Houston and Harris County officials”.

His comments come after Houston Fire Chief Pena has made several comments to the media appearing to point the finger at Mr Scott and the event organisers for the tragedy.

In the days following Friday’s horror, questions have been raised over how prepared officials and event organisers were for an emergency situation unfolding.

A 56-page event plan for Astroworld, which came to light this week, contained no guidelines or preparations for dealing with a crowd surge.

Instead, it detailed instructions for events such as extreme weather, power loss or an active shooter.

Survivors of the deadly crush have also said that medical staff were overwhelmed by the tragedy and claimed that some did not appear to know how to correctly administer CPR.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IcgsU_0csq1O1P00

A fire department union leader has also said that firefighters weren’t given radios to contact EMTs but were left to rely on using their mobile phones, at a time when networks were overloaded by the volume of users in the crowd.

Questions are being asked as to whether these delays may have cost lives as it emerged that Mr Scott continued to perform for another 40 minutes after a “mass casualty incident” was declared and promoter Live Nation agreed to shut the event down.

Mr Scott, the headline act and festival organiser, took to the stage at around 9pm.

The crowd of around 50,000 fans surged, causing festival-goers to be crushed and trampled in the rush.

Officials said that a “mass casualty incident” was declared at 9.38pm, but Mr Scott continued performing until around 10.15pm.

Chief Finner said on Wednesday that the festival was scheduled to end at around 11pm.

The rapper then went from the show to an after-party with Drake while the chaos continued at NRG Arena, according to reports.

Sources said it was at the party that Mr Scott learned that people had died.

The lawsuits are now piling up against the rapper, with more than 20 so far brought against him and promoter Live Nation.

Mr Scott has said he will pay for the funerals of the victims and has offered mental health services to survivors.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Astroworld medics under fire as ninth victim revealed as woman seen being dropped from stretcher on her head

The training and experience of medical staff at the doomed Astroworld Festival has come under the spotlight again after it emerged that the ninth victim was the woman filmed being dropped from a stretcher on her head.Bharti Shahani became the ninth person to die as a result of the deadly crush at the Travis Scott show on Friday night, with her family confirming she died from her injuries on Wednesday night after spending the last five days fighting for her life in intensive care.The attorney for Ms Shahani’s family James Lassiter confirmed in a press conference on Thursday afternoon that...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Horror video shows Astroworld festival-goers piled on each other as they scream for help

A horrifying video has surfaced of festival-goers piled on top of each other screaming for help while Travis Scott continued to perform on stage at the doomed Astroworld Festival on Friday night. The TikTok video, posted by @dieghtx30 and captioned “My Astroworld Experience”, appears to show the unconscious bodies of victims in a heap on the ground while others are seen desperately struggling to stay on their feet amid the deadly crush.Harrowing screams are heard coming from those in the crowd while shouts of “help” and “somebody’s going to die” ring out.The footage is one of many videos and...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Click2Houston.com

Grandmother who attended Astroworld Festival says she bought ‘death ticket’

HOUSTON – One by one, they shared their experiences, or “nightmares,” as they called them. Plaintiffs represented by powerhouse attorneys Benjamin Crump and Alex Hilliard stood in front of the Harris County Civil Courthouse Friday morning detailing what happened on Nov. 5, the day that an iconic Houston staple -- Astroworld -- would be linked forever to a mass casualty tied to megastars.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Lina Hidalgo
The Independent

Heroic 18-year-old who tried to stop Travis Scott’s Astroworld reveals story behind viral video

A hero festival-goer who climbed on top of a camera platform to try to stop Travis Scott’s Astroworld has revealed he began “accepting” he was about to die after being caught in the deadly crush on Friday night. Ayden Cruz, an 18-year-old varsity basketball player at Heights High School in Houston, spoke out on Tuesday after footage surfaced of him bravely scaling a ledge where a cameraman was filming the show and pleading with workers to try to help the people suffering in the crowd below.The teenager had gone to the festival as part of a group of eight...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Houston Police Department#Police#Astroworld#Narcan#Mass Casualty Event
The Hollywood Reporter

Security Staffing at Travis Scott Show Was Unclear, Says Houston Police Chief

Organizers of the Astroworld music festival have not provided investigators with clear records about private security personnel working the grounds when a massive crowd surge during headliner Travis Scott’s set led to at least eight deaths, Houston’s police chief said Wednesday. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner also forcefully defended his department’s ability to handle the criminal investigation on its own, rejected calls for an outside probe and said he did not have a close relationship with the megastar rapper, who is from Houston and founded the sold-out festival that drew 50,000 fans. Finner said he expressed safety concerns to Scott before the...
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Astroworld news – live: Police debunk ‘injection’ theory as Travis Scott has ‘ultimate authority’ to stop show

The head of Houston’s police force has walked back his claim that a security guard may have been attacked with a drugged needle during the Astroworld disaster.Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Chief Troy Finner said that his officers had now interviewed the security guard and found that “no one injected drugs into him”.The chief’s previous statement on Saturday had rippled across social media, with some claiming it as evidence that the deadly crowd crush had been sparked by deliberate drug attacks.Meanwhile, TikTok was struggling to control viral conspiracy theories falsely claiming that the deaths were part of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KHOU

'This one is personal' | HPD, FBI leading criminal investigation, county may launch independent review

HOUSTON — What happened Friday night at the Astroworld Festival that led to the deaths of eight people?. That's the question everyone wants to be answered. “How did this happen? Were there missteps? Was the ball dropped? Dropped by whom?” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said. “This one is personal on so many levels. And it is tragic. And there are not a whole lot of answers, at this point, that you can give to the family members and their friends.”
HOUSTON, TX
Radar Online.com

Houston Police Chief Denies Having 'Close Relationship' With Travis Scott, Promises To Hold Those Responsible For Deadly Astroworld Festival 'Accountable'

Finner held a press conference on Wednesday and promised to hold people "accountable" for last week's concert that turned deadly when the crowd surged towards the stage, crushing and stomping on each other. 8 fans died and 300 more were injured. As of this post, one 22-year-old has been declared...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Deadline

Astroworld Festival Victim Can’t Be ID’d By Authorities, Ask Public’s Help

A large man believed to be in his 20s who died at the scene of the Astroworld Festival tragedy on Friday can’t be identified by authorities. The man, who weighed 498 pounds, was brought to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences said. The unknown concertgoer was described as being in his early 20s, 6-foot-2, about 498 pounds, and having short black or dark brown wavy hair. He had a slight mustache with a noticeable goatee, officials said. A cause of death has not been released. At the time of his death, he was wearing size-11 white Nike sneakers. Authorities said about 25 people were taken to hospitals. Of those, 13 were still hospitalized on Saturday, officials said.
ACCIDENTS
CBS Sacramento

Neighborhood Nightmare: Squatters, Break-Ins Reported At Another Vacant Tahoe Park Home

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Possible squatters, multiple break-ins and concerns over safety – all of these are issues neighbors in Tahoe Park say started when Opendoor bought a house on their block. The issues started over the summer, according to multiple neighbors who spoke to CBS13 with their concerns. The 58th Street house, listed as “off market” on Opendoor’s website as of this week, was bought by the tech company for $535,000. A neighbor that lives within walking distance of this home said he called the police twice Saturday to go to the home. You see the signs on the house, and it’s boarded...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Shocking details released from Henry Ruggs crash

Henry Ruggs has been charged with two felonies after he was involved in a crash that left a woman dead on Tuesday, and some of the details from the accident are unfathomable. Ruggs appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court on Wednesday morning, where his bail was set at $150,000. Prosecutors asked for a much higher bail of $1 million after laying out some of the shocking circumstances that led to the crash.
NFL
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Miami

Teen Suspect Wanted in Fatal I-595 Shooting is Famous R&B Artist's Son

The teen suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man whose body was found on the side of Interstate 595 in Davie last month is the son of a famous R&B artist. Broward Sheriff's Office officials announced Wednesday that they're searching for 17-year-old Marcus Ramone Cooper in...
DAVIE, FL
The Independent

The Independent

336K+
Followers
133K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy