ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

State of the County Address delivered this morning

By Gene Marrano
wfirnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Roanoke Regional chamber held their annual State...

wfirnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
CNN

Julius Jones is scheduled to be executed today and Oklahoma's governor has still not decided if he will commute the death sentence

(CNN) — Julius Jones is scheduled to be executed today at 4 p.m. CT unless Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt grants him clemency. Even as the clock is winding down, the Republican governor has still not said whether he will accept a recommendation from the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board, which voted 3-1 on November 1 to commute Jones' sentence to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breakfast#State Of The County#Roanoke Regional Chamber

Comments / 0

Community Policy