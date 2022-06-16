ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Aniston’s Volume-Building Brush That Prevents Breakage Is Just $7 Thanks to This Early Prime Day Deal

By Summer Cartwright
 4 days ago
I remember the first time I saw Jennifer Aniston on ‘Friends’ —when she was in her extremely long hair phase—and I wanted nothing more than to have those exact locks on my head. Decades have passed, and Aniston has remained my hairspo (hair inspiration for those not in tune with the vernacular) throughout all of the cuts and colors that she’s donned, so when she casually unveiled one of the tools that she uses to quaff her locks, I took immediate note.

It all went down on the Emmy winner’s Instagram, where she posted a tutorial showing off one of the products from her haircare brand, Lolavie . See, after she applied the Glossing Detangler to her wet locks, she brushed them with a $10 brush that you can find on Amazon… on sale for just $7 today thanks to the site’s early Prime Day sale .

The Wet Brush is not your average comb. It’s made with specialty bristles that flex as they encounter any tangles in your hair , so that your locks aren’t yanked or broken. Designed to contour to your head’s round shape for comfortable brushing, the haircare essential is a fan favorite among those who struggle with hair loss. Shoppers say that compared to most other hair detanglers, this one “hurts less and causes less breakage .”

Though the clip Aniston posted is quick, you can see just how easy the brush runs through her locks. Her hair doesn’t get caught on any bristles, and the product runs through her hair like a hand in water—smoothly and gracefully. That’s the kind of experience we all deserve when we just wake up, or finish up a relaxing shower.

Wet Brush Brush Pro Flex Dry

There’s nothing more dreadful than getting out of the shower only to know that you have to spend 10 minutes combing through your hair and experiencing tug after tug. This brush prevents that from happening in the first place—even when it’s used on dry hair.



Wet Brush Brush Pro Flex Dry $7 (originally $8.73)


Buy Now

“I have longer color-treated hair and this brush works great in getting through my freshly shampooed/conditioned hair,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “Please don’t do away with this brush because it truly is the best!”

Given all these rave posts, it’s no shock that more than 1,000 people have given the brush an average 4.8-star rating . It seems that, as always when it comes to haircare, Jennifer Aniston got it right.

Wet Brush Go Green Hair Detangler

Another similar brush from the brand has just as much fanfare (and is also on sale). This brush’s ultra gentle bristles reduce hair loss, prevent breakage, and strengthen your strands. It’s also compact, making it great for on-the-go use and while traveling. Not to mention, the handle is made from all-natural biodegradable materials. Who knew you could detangle your hair while also taking care of the environment?

I swear by Wet Brushes . I have curly thin hair so I like to be as gentle as possible with my hair. These brushes are great when my hair is wet, dry, tangled, styled, etc.,” wrote one shopper who gave the brush a perfect rating on Amazon.



Wet Brush Go Green Hair Detangler $7 (originally $12.99)


Buy Now

It’s clear to see why Wet Brushes are beloved by many, including celebs like Jennifer Aniston. You can get voluminous locks like hers when you shop the top-rated detangling brush for just $10 on Amazon . Your hair and your scalp will thank you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntxMQ_0cspcF9h00

Comments / 9

