Boeing agrees deal with families of Ethiopia crash victims
BBC
7 days ago
Boeing has reached an agreement with the families of the 157 people who died in the Ethiopia 737 Max crash in 2019. The plane maker accepts liability for their deaths, according to court documents in Chicago. In return, families of the victims will not seek punitive damages from the...
Boeing has admitted full responsibility for the second crash of its 737 Max model in Ethiopia, in a legal agreement with families of the 157 victims. Lawyers for the families said it was a “significant milestone” for families to achieve justice. The legal stipulation, filed in Chicago on Wednesday and...
Federal Aviation Administrator (FAA) Steve Dickson testified today (Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021) for three hours before the Senate Committee as crash victims’ family members sat in the audience listening. Dickson’s testimony comes one week after he testified before the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on the certification process of new aircraft. His testimony comes three years following the crash of Lion Air 610 that killed all 189 on board and the second crash just five months later of another Boeing 737 MAX8 that crashed after takeoff in Ethiopia killing all 157 on board.
The UK’s international travel rules have “suppressed demand” and caused “great confusion”, according to the former boss of British Airways’ parent company.Ex-IAG chief executive Willie Walsh told MPs that the UK’s coronavirus testing and quarantine requirements had been “excessive for too long”.Giving evidence to the Transport Select Committee he said the rules “continue to discourage people, principally because of the cost of testing”.The recovery is definitely being hamperedWillie WalshEven fully vaccinated travellers must pay for a lateral flow test after they arrive.Mr Walsh, director-general of airline trade body the International Air Transport Association, said: “There’s no justification for the...
Once a formidable force that commanded the respect of the US, the Ethiopian army has suffered such heavy losses on the front lines that the government has taken the extraordinary step of calling on ordinary citizens to join the war against the Tigrayan rebels. It marks a dramatic change in...
The Taliban called Wednesday on US Congress members to release Afghan assets frozen after their takeover of the country, warning economic turmoil at home could lead to trouble abroad. "We hope that the members of the American Congress will think thoroughly in this regard," he added.
A woman in the US was fined $23,000 (£17,097) after she verbally abused and attacked a flight attendant because her seat on the aircraft would not recline.The unnamed passenger was on an American Airlines flight on 11 March when the incident occurred, but wasn’t fined until last week.According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the woman “verbally abused flight attendants after she realised her assigned seat would not recline”.Cabin crew tried to address the traveller’s concerns, but she refused to move seats and instead “kept yelling at flight attendants”.The woman also refused to comply with the compulsory mask mandate onboard...
The former British Airways chief executive, Willie Walsh, has attacked the UK government for its Covid-19 travel restrictions and the high levels of Air Passenger Duty.Mr Walsh – who is now director general of the International Air Transport Association (Iata) – told MPs on the Transport Select Committee: “The recovery is being hampered by the bureaucracy associated with UK travel.“The UK has definitely lagged the recovery. The UK has lost ground to 38 of the other 40 Eurocontrol nations.”At present the UK has some of the toughest coronavirus rules in Europe, with incoming fully vaccinated passengers required to take a test within...
Georgia's jailed opposition leader and ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili, who has been on hunger strike for weeks, is in a critical condition and lacks proper medical care, doctors said Wednesday. Several opposition lawmakers have also been on hunger strike for days, demanding proper medical care for Saakashvili, a call reiterated by the United States and the European Court of Human Rights.
More than two dozen aid workers will go on trial over their role in helping migrants reach Greece between 2016 and 2018 on Thursday. The defendants face a raft of charges, including espionage, forgery and the unlawful use of radio frequencies. Human rights groups have condemned the trial as being...
KYIV, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday said Russia was not interested in engaging in the four-way 'Normandy' peace talks on the war in eastern Ukraine, and was trying to wreck the process by publishing confidential diplomatic correspondence. "By its actions, Russia simply finishes off...
Taiwan held a ceremony on Thursday to commission the first squadron of its most advanced F-16 fighter, a US-made jet that will strengthen the island's defences against threats by China.
President Tsai Ing-wen oversaw the ceremony at an air base in the southern city of Chiayi alongside Sandra Oudkirk, Washington's de facto ambassador to Taiwan.
"This represents the steadfast promise of the Taiwan-US partnership," Tsai said.
"I trust that in holding fast to democratic values, there will definitely be more countries with similar values who will stand with us on this front."
BEIRUT, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Christine, a 28-year-old nurse in the Lebanese army, used to spend about a quarter of her salary on life-saving medication for her parents who both have severe heart conditions. She was able to manage until Lebanon's cash-strapped government this week cut back subsidies on medicines....
LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Stock exchanges across the European Union will be forced to hand over data on market transactions on a single "tape" for investors to spot the cheapest deals and help the bloc compete better with London following Brexit, according to a draft EU document seen by Reuters.
LONDON/SYDNEY, Nov 18 (Reuters) - World stock markets and the dollar rally stalled on Thursday, oil skidded on talk of a coordinated release of reserves, while Turkey's lira tumbled again on bets its central bank would defy economy logic later and slash interest rates. Oil prices slipped below $80 a...
Taipei announced on Thursday it had formally opened a de facto embassy in Lithuania using the name of Taiwan, a significant diplomatic departure that defied a pressure campaign and warnings by Beijing.
China tries to keep Taipei isolated on the world stage and baulks at any official use of the word "Taiwan" lest it lend a sense of international legitimacy to the island, which Beijing claims as part of its territory and has vowed to one day seize, by force if needed.
"The Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania officially commences its operation in Vilnius on November 18, 2021," the foreign ministry said, breaking with the island's tradition of calling its representative outposts Taipei Economic and Cultural Offices.
Lithuania in July agreed to let democratic self-ruled Taiwan open a representative office using its name, the island's first new diplomatic outpost in Europe in 18 years.
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden will use trilateral talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador Thursday to highlight the neighboring countries' close ties. But regional friction over issues like trade and immigration could overshadow the U.S. president's attempt to revive the North America leaders' summit after a five-year gap.
Comments / 0