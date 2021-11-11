Westmoreland football players to watch for 2021 Week 11

Submitted by John Ruane Penn-Trafford’s Jack Jollie is a member of the 2021 football team.

Brant Garn

Mt. Pleasant, sr., WR

The 6-foot-2 senior is a big target for quarterback Tyler Reese. He has seven catches for 190 yards and two touchdowns for the Vikings.

Logan Hoffman

Belle Vernon, sr., FB/TE/ILB

Hoffman is an excellent blocker on offense and also a leader on defense for the Leopards. He has 55 tackles and has broken up a pass for a stingy Leopard defense.

Jack Jollie

Penn-Trafford, sr., TE/LB

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound senior has 65 tackles and three forced fumbles from his linebacker spot. He’s also caught seven passes for 86 yards and a touchdown.

Tags: Belle Vernon, Mt. Pleasant, Penn-Trafford