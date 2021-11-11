CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EngageSmart (ESMT) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.06/sh

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Shapeways, Inc (SHPW) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.41/sh

Shapeways, Inc (NYSE: SHPW) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.41), versus ($0.01) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $7.7 million, versus $8.1 million reported last year. GUIDANCE:. Shapeways, Inc sees FY2021 revenue of $32.5-33.5...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Pioneer Power (PPSI) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.05/sh

Pioneer Power (NASDAQ: PPSI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.05), versus $0.15 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.7 million, versus $4.1 million reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Pioneer...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

REE Automotive (REE) Reports Q3 Loss of $1.57/sh

REE Automotive (NASDAQ: REE) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.57), versus ($0.16) reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on REE Automotive (REE) click here.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Whirlpool (WHR) Declares $1.40 Quarterly Dividend; 2.7% Yield

Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.40 per share, or $5.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Declares $0.51 Quarterly Dividend; 2.3% Yield

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share, or $2.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Valero Energy (VLO) Declares $0.98 Quarterly Dividend; 5% Yield

Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.98 per share, or $3.92 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 9, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Federal Signal (FSS) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend; 0.8% Yield

Federal Signal (NYSE: FSS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, or $0.36 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Raymond James Reiterates Outperform on Walmart (WMT) After Earnings

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin reiterated an Outperform rating and $170.00 price target on Walmart (NYSE: WMT) after F3Q22 sales ...
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Bilibili (BILI) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Bilibili (BILI) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.64 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.66. This compares to loss of $0.41 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.03%. A...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

WeWork (WE) Reports Q3 Loss of $4.54/sh

WeWork (NYSE: WE) reported Q3 EPS of ($4.54), versus ($5.51) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $661 million, versus $811 million reported last year. For...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Microvast Holdings (MVST) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.49/sh

Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ: MVST) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.49), versus ($0.22) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $36.9 million, versus $30.8 million reported last year.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Helbiz (HLBZ) Reports Q3 Loss of $1.09/sh

Helbiz (NASDAQ: HLBZ) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.09), versus ($0.29) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.7 million, versus $2.01 million reported last year. For...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

PLBY Group (PLBY) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.18/sh

PLBY Group (NASDAQ: PLBY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.18), versus $0.05 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $58.4 million, versus $35 million reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on PLBY Group (PLBY) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Benson Hill, Inc. (BHIL) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.29

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE: BHIL) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.29). Revenue for the quarter came in at $32 million, versus $0 reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Benson...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Greenidge Generation (GREE) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.28

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ: GREE) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.28). Revenue for the quarter came in at $35.8 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Greenidge Generation (GREE) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Genius Brands Int'l (GNUS) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.03/sh

Genius Brands Int'l (NASDAQ: GNUS) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.03), versus ($0.01) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.87 million, versus $274 thousand reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

