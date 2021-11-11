Intellicheck (IDN) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) reported Q3 EPS of R$0.46, versus R$0.99 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at R$1.47 billion, versus R$934.3 million reported last year. For earnings history and...
Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ: MGIC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.24, versus $0.19 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $120.9 million, versus $94.9 million reported last year.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) reported Q1 EPS of $0.82, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.82. Revenue for the quarter came in at $12.9 billion versus the consensus estimate of $13.03 billion. GUIDANCE:. Cisco Systems sees Q2...
Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.41. Revenue for the quarter came in at $204.5 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Canaan Inc. (CAN) click...
MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Gladstone Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: GLAD) announces the following event:. What:. Gladstone Capital Corporation's Fourth Quarter ended September 30, 2021. Earnings Call & Webcast.
Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) are down nearly 30% in pre-open Friday after the company delivered extremely poor FQ1 results and slashed guidance. Peloton reported FQ1 EPS of ($1.25) to miss on...
ZTO Express (NYSE: ZTO) reported Q3 EPS of $0.22, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.22. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.15 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. For earnings history and earnings-related data on ZTO Express (ZTO) click here.
Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, or $0.68 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19,...
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share, or $4.08 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 3, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021,...
BofA Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan reiterated an Underperform rating and $29.00 price target on HP, Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) ahead of ...
Today's IPO for SPAC Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ: SGII) (NASDAQ: SGIIU) opened for trading at $10.05 after pricing ...
Susquehanna option strategists Alison Edwards notes PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) investors continue rolling calls to ...
Stifel analyst Shlomo H. Rosenbaum lowered the price target on BrightView Holdings (NYSE: BV) to $15.00 (from $16.50) while maintaining ...
ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ: NDRA) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.06), $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.07). For earnings history and earnings-related data on ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA) click here.
Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE: PLX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.09), $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $12.05 million versus the consensus estimate of $6.9 million.
AcelRx Pharma (NASDAQ: ACRX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.07), in-line with the analyst estimate of ($0.07). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.86 million versus the consensus estimate of $1.9 million. For earnings history and earnings-related...
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCLI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.15), $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.20). For earnings history and earnings-related data on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) click here.
