Centrus Energy (LEU) Tops Q3 EPS by $2.53

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share, or $4.08 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 3, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021,...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Gladstone Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: GLAD) announces the following event:. What:. Gladstone Capital Corporation's Fourth Quarter ended September 30, 2021. Earnings Call & Webcast.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, or $0.68 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19,...
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share, or $0.12 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 7, 2021, to stockholders of...
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.40 per share, or $5.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November...
UBS analyst Lloyd Byrne upgraded Southwestern Energy (NYSE: SWN) from Sell to Neutral with a price target of $6.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sandridge Energy (NYSE: SD) reported Q3 EPS of $0.78. Revenue for the quarter came in at $46.58 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Sandridge Energy (SD) click...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ: BWEN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.11), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.09). Revenue for the quarter came in at $40.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $38.58 million. For earnings history and...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ: OESX) reported Q2 EPS of $0.12, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $36.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $38.6 million.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ: AEIS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.89, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.83. Revenue for the quarter came in at $346 million versus the consensus estimate of $341.52 million.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ: MODV) reported Q3 EPS of $1.63, $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of $1.42. Revenue for the quarter came in at $493.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $502.45 million.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Interface (NASDAQ: TILE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.29, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.28. Revenue for the quarter came in at $313 million versus the consensus estimate of $315.17 million. GUIDANCE:. Interface sees Q4 2021...
AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) reported Q3 EPS of $2.68, $1.46 better than the analyst estimate of $1.22. Revenue for the quarter came in at $810.77 million versus the consensus estimate of $706.07 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on AMC Networks (AMCX) click here.
Comments / 0