CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Centrus Energy (LEU) Tops Q3 EPS by $2.53

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

L3Harris Technologies (LHX) Declares $1.02 Quarterly Dividend; 1.7% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share, or $4.08 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 3, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Gladstone Capital Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Gladstone Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: GLAD) announces the following event:. What:. Gladstone Capital Corporation's Fourth Quarter ended September 30, 2021. Earnings Call & Webcast.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend; 1.8% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, or $0.68 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19,...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leu#Stocks#Centrus Energy#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

Whirlpool (WHR) Declares $1.40 Quarterly Dividend; 2.7% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.40 per share, or $5.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UBS Upgrades Southwestern Energy (SWN) to Neutral

UBS analyst Lloyd Byrne upgraded Southwestern Energy (NYSE: SWN) from Sell to Neutral with a price target of $6.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Sandridge Energy (SD) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.78

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sandridge Energy (NYSE: SD) reported Q3 EPS of $0.78. Revenue for the quarter came in at $46.58 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Sandridge Energy (SD) click...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Broadwind Energy (BWEN) Misses Q3 EPS by 2c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ: BWEN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.11), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.09). Revenue for the quarter came in at $40.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $38.58 million. For earnings history and...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Orion Energy Systems (OESX) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ: OESX) reported Q2 EPS of $0.12, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $36.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $38.6 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ: AEIS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.89, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.83. Revenue for the quarter came in at $346 million versus the consensus estimate of $341.52 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

ModivCare Inc. (MODV) Tops Q3 EPS by 21c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ: MODV) reported Q3 EPS of $1.63, $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of $1.42. Revenue for the quarter came in at $493.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $502.45 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Interface (TILE) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Interface (NASDAQ: TILE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.29, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.28. Revenue for the quarter came in at $313 million versus the consensus estimate of $315.17 million. GUIDANCE:. Interface sees Q4 2021...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

AMC Networks (AMCX) Tops Q3 EPS by $1.46

AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) reported Q3 EPS of $2.68, $1.46 better than the analyst estimate of $1.22. Revenue for the quarter came in at $810.77 million versus the consensus estimate of $706.07 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on AMC Networks (AMCX) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy