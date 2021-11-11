CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon Hill, PA

2 charged in connection with gunfire that killed girl at football game in Sharon Hill, Pa.

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ciBIz_0csnlUgv00

Authorities have announced charges against two teenagers in the death of an 8-year-old girl hit by gunfire that also wounded four other people outside a high school football game in Delaware County, Pennsylvania this past summer.

The district attorney says there is no question most of the shots were fired from police officers, but it was the teens' gunfire that triggered the tragedy.

Sixteen-year-old Angelo "AJ" Ford of Sharon Hill has been charged with first-degree murder. Investigators allege Ford and 18-year-old Hasein Strand, of Collingdale, got into an argument at the Academy Park High School game on August 27.

According to District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, the two "exchanged multiple gunshots with each other" outside as spectators were leaving the game, wounding one person caught in the crossfire.

Authorities have said that three Sharon Hill officers were positioned opposite the exit, and as the gunfire broke out a car turned onto the street directly in front of them.

The gunfire and the movement of the vehicle "precipitated responsive gunfire" from the officers, and ballistics analysis had "concluded with near certainty" that their fire hit four of the five victims in the crowd, including 8-year-old Fanta Bility, Stollsteimer said earlier. Final forensic reports are awaited.

SEE ALSO: Family sues Sharon Hill Borough police officers after girl killed outside football stadium

Fanta Bility was killed when police gunfire rang out on the night of August 27 outside of the Academy Park High School following a football game.

"Under the laws of this commonwealth, my office has determined that (the defendants) should both be held criminally liable for the murder of Fanta Bility, as well as for the wounding of all of the bystanders," Stollsteimer said.

The attorney for Fanta Bility's family, former longtime Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor weighed in on the new charges.

"The DA is gonna have a tough time in a transferred intent case charging these fellas with first-degree murder," said Castor. "It does not, however, remove the focus from the fact that it was police officers acting recklessly and inappropriately that fired the fatal round that killed Fanta Bility."

Stollsteimer said an investigative grand jury would be seated Nov. 18 to "review the entire case, so that it may be determined whether the police officers' use of deadly force was justified." The lay panel is to hear testimony, compile a report and issue a presentment if charges are warranted.

Sharon Hill has hired a former Philadelphia district attorney to conduct an administrative review of the department's policies and procedures on police use of deadly force.

Ford is being held without bail while an active search is underway for Hasein Strand.

SEE ALSO: Delaware County Black Caucus calls for officers involved in fatal shooting of 8-year-old to be fired

Senator Anthony Williams is joining members of the Delaware County Black Caucus to also stress the significance of this investigation moving toward a grand jury.

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sharon Hill, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Delaware County, PA
State
Delaware State
City
Collingdale, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Delaware County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Sharon Hill, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Castor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Football#Murder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
63K+
Followers
9K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy