ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Edward R. Murrow Award

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qzkgf_0csnPdy800

2020 was a year when the world tried to make sense of catastrophic global pandemic, a painful racial reckoning, and the most politically divisive election season in modern American history. With 51% of Americans increasing their consumption of news amidst the coronavirus outbreak and nearly half checking the news multiple times a day, ABC News covered this extraordinary and unrelenting year of news with distinction, guiding our audience through a constantly changing and often stressful world.

2020 truly was one of the most transformative in ABC News’ 75 year history, and this entry illustrates that in so many ways.

We developed a slate of innovative and culturally impactful long-form content, fearlessly embraced new technologies, vastly expanded our live streaming service, and created 150 hours of primetime content. and reached an increasingly diverse audience by building both a new race and culture team and several groundbreaking reporting initiatives across the news division. We focused in-depth primetime specials on diverse communities at the intersection of race, politics, culture and lifestyle. We implemented new hiring criteria. We completed the transformation of our studio to deliver to Americans our most modern and compelling election coverage yet.

Last year was also a record setting one for World News Tonight. In July, the broadcast was number one in all of television, topping every single show on broadcast and cable TV -- a first for any evening news program since Nielsen electronic ratings began in 1991.

We successfully achieved these goals amid the sudden overhaul of how we work and with 80% of our staff working remotely. As this year was like no other, we felt that our submission for the Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence needed to reflect that. Our 40 minute television entry focuses solely on COVID-19, race and the search for justice in America, and the 2020 presidential election.

Each piece in our entry is an example of storytelling not seen anywhere else. Many of the stories, including our news-dominating political interviews, in-depth documentary on the race for a COVID-19 vaccine, and Turning Point, our groundbreaking division-wide series on systemic racism featuring 120 distinct segments all illustrate our commitment to telling important stories over time.

As you will see with the rest of our entry below, ABC News took major steps forward as a news division in 2020 in the digital space. From our record-breaking, expanding ABC News Live streaming service, to a daily vertical video newscast exclusively for Facebook Watch, to cinematic short documentaries spanning the globe, chart topping podcasts and unmatched statistical analysis full of compelling political, scientific, and economic stories, our diverse digital platforms have given viewers unprecedented on-the-ground news coverage in real time, bringing every day Americans face-to-face with the human impact of the issues that shape their world.

The entry also includes our newscast submission, a special edition of World News Tonight. We chose May 27th, not for its location or a giant exclusive, but for its simplicity and true power focusing on the loved ones of some of the 100,000 lives lost to the pandemic. From the very start, David Muir and the team were committed to framing the numbers in terms of the human toll – mothers, fathers, grandparents, brothers and sisters. World News Tonight was the only broadcast to break from format and devote such a significant amount of time for reflection. The team worked together with the help of ABC affiliates to identify the pandemic’s victims and continued to do so for the grim milestones that were to follow.

ABC News respectfully submits a selection of our strongest original storytelling and news coverage for your consideration, and sincerely hope you find us deserving of the 2021 Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence.

Image linked to video

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jECHq_0csnPdy800

Video inline

This story is intended to be used as a guide showcasing some of the various features and capabilities of the story page. Please do not copy the codes from this page as they have been modified for display purposes. However, the examples given can be be used as a template here .

Have a question or a new feature request? Please post in the #product_pitches channel in Slack to contact the product team.

Something wrong? Open a ticket using the issues tool.

Anchor Tags

To link to an particular location on the page you can by adding an id parameter in the tag and then add a link to #IDNAME.

Example: Find The Spot

MORE: Trump vs. Biden on the issues: Election security and integrity

Breaking, Developing, and Exclusive Labeling

As seen on this story above, a story can be labeled with Breaking, Developing, and Exclusive. To add a label, the respective rendering hint must be added. These can be found under Rendering Hints -> Story -> (Breaking, Developing, and Exclusive). Breaking labels will automatically expire several hours after the timestamp, however exclusive and developing are manually added and removed.

Inline Embeds

Embeds can be added to a story by using the respective tag examples below.

Video Embeds: < abcn:video index=[#] align=[Left,Right,Full]/ >

Index indicates the intended objects's place in the Embedded Collection list. *NEW*: Align allows for custom alignments.

Example:

Nam at risus facilisis dolor tristique pharetra. Quisque eget vestibulum ex. Aliquam erat volutpat. Praesent viverra sem in elit pellentesque, sit amet varius metus ullamcorper. Suspendisse in dolor ante. Interdum et malesuada fames ac ante ipsum primis in faucibus.

Morbi imperdiet ut justo non pretium. Nam a purus vitae est eleifend pulvinar. Duis eleifend scelerisque dui, eu sodales mi gravida in. Integer malesuada mi sit amet quam eleifend, at ornare nunc vehicula. Sed dignissim vitae enim ac condimentum.

Image Embeds: < abcn:image index=[#] align=[Left,Right,Full]/ >

Index indicates the intended objects's place in the Embedded Collection list. *NEW*: Align allows for custom alignments.

Examples:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05KjXD_0csnPdy800
ABC News - PHOTO: A "GMA" model is seen after a five-minute makeup routine for an evening look.

Nam at risus facilisis dolor tristique pharetra. Quisque eget vestibulum ex. Aliquam erat volutpat. Praesent viverra sem in elit pellentesque, sit amet varius metus ullamcorper. Suspendisse in dolor ante. Interdum et malesuada fames ac ante ipsum primis in faucibus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FUvIy_0csnPdy800
ABCNews.com - VIDEO: The evolution of Disney animated films

Morbi imperdiet ut justo non pretium. Nam a purus vitae est eleifend pulvinar. Duis eleifend scelerisque dui, eu sodales mi gravida in. Integer malesuada mi sit amet quam eleifend, at ornare nunc vehicula. Sed dignissim vitae enim ac condimentum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bFtZM_0csnPdy800
ABC News - PHOTO: A "GMA" model is seen after a five-minute makeup routine for a daytime look.

Call Outs < !callout mobile=[false] url=[URL] text=[CALL OUT TEXT]/ >

"Mobile=[false]" ensures callouts do not appear on mobile devices. "url" is used to link the callout. "text" contains the copy for the callout. *NEW* :Call outs now have an indented treatment with '+' icon to better differentiate them from normal text.

Example:

MORE: Madonna defends her controversial VMA salute to Aretha Franklin

Pull Quotes:

*NEW*: Align allows for custom alignments.

Examples:

Wine is proof that god loves us and wants us happy.

Nam at risus facilisis dolor tristique pharetra. Quisque eget vestibulum ex. Aliquam erat volutpat. Praesent viverra sem in elit pellentesque, sit amet varius metus ullamcorper. Suspendisse in dolor ante. Interdum et malesuada fames ac ante ipsum primis in faucibus.

Wine is proof that god loves us and wants us happy.

Morbi imperdiet ut justo non pretium. Nam a purus vitae est eleifend pulvinar. Duis eleifend scelerisque dui, eu sodales mi gravida in. Integer malesuada mi sit amet quam eleifend, at ornare nunc vehicula. Sed dignissim vitae enim ac condimentum.

Wine is proof that god loves us and wants us happy.

*NEW* Blockquote: < blockquote > ENTER TEXT HERE < /blockquote >

Example:

it is important to maintain a sense of your own identity and purpose after having a baby

Editor's Pick:

*NEW*: By placing objects in the Related Collection of the story object in conjunction with the short code, the editor's picks will now display in the story body rather than the right rail.

Example: Donec congue pellentesque dolor, nec sagittis mauris interdum non. Integer tristique viverra libero, a pellentesque nisl imperdiet eu. In id nibh odio. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Nulla magna tortor, consequat vel venenatis sit amet, mollis eget mi. Phasellus consectetur quam risus, sit amet pretium leo pretium ac. Proin sodales tempor tellus pellentesque finibus.

Donec et metus eu sem rhoncus mollis. Curabitur vel pellentesque risus. Nunc faucibus sodales varius. Phasellus bibendum libero ac ipsum porta, in dapibus velit condimentum. Quisque accumsan congue egestas. Nunc tortor metus, cursus et erat vitae, scelerisque gravida nisi. Aliquam quis ante sed ex vulputate consectetur.

Third Party/Social Media

NOTE: For these embeds it is CRITICAL that the markup tag be used. If the markup tag is not added the embeds will NOT appear. The generated code should be added within html=[CODE].

Examples:

Proin magna leo, porttitor eu tempus vel, placerat non tortor. Mauris hendrerit molestie fringilla. Suspendisse potenti. Proin porttitor interdum malesuada. Quisque euismod ut lacus vitae interdum. Donec tincidunt sem quis leo viverra vulputate. Vivamus commodo eros vel lorem cursus, eget commodo dui mollis. Mauris elementum elementum erat et vehicula. Mauris id nunc lorem. Praesent nec fringilla lectus.

Curabitur sed dapibus mauris, ut molestie magna. Phasellus consectetur tempus rhoncus. In hac habitasse platea dictumst. Donec vitae augue sed turpis aliquam consequat. Fusce mollis at odio eget laoreet. Suspendisse dictum ac elit condimentum feugiat. Vestibulum id vehicula velit, vitae ullamcorper erat. Suspendisse et orci in odio mattis porta eget quis diam.

uspendisse a libero purus. Cras dapibus imperdiet condimentum. Mauris convallis, leo sed volutpat volutpat, odio nisi venenatis magna, non efficitur nibh nulla at quam. Mauris tempor imperdiet elementum. Mauris venenatis purus quis fermentum efficitur. Quisque diam lectus, iaculis ac eros ut, lacinia aliquam mi. Integer a risus vel dolor viverra pharetra. Etiam dictum est turpis, at varius velit ullamcorper ac.

Donec ultrices ultrices est non aliquet. Donec ligula quam, malesuada in maximus et, malesuada eu quam. Morbi non aliquet magna. Proin lacinia nunc nec eros dapibus, quis efficitur felis bibendum. Pellentesque habitant morbi tristique senectus et netus et malesuada fames ac turpis egestas.

Suspendisse laoreet consectetur felis pellentesque tempor. Nam feugiat cursus nisi, eget laoreet arcu dignissim nec. In a ante nec sem gravida rhoncus ac eget velit. Praesent non ligula sit amet purus malesuada consequat. Vivamus quam ipsum, accumsan sit amet mauris a, pellentesque suscipit ex. Sed vehicula massa orci, et porttitor arcu luctus at. Nullam accumsan nisl arcu, vel euismod enim vulputate non.

5.7.2019Letter to William a... by on Scribd

Suspendisse laoreet consectetur felis pellentesque tempor. Nam feugiat cursus nisi, eget laoreet arcu dignissim nec. In a ante nec sem gravida rhoncus ac eget velit. Praesent non ligula sit amet purus malesuada consequat. Vivamus quam ipsum, accumsan sit amet mauris a, pellentesque suscipit ex. Sed vehicula massa orci, et porttitor arcu luctus at. Nullam accumsan nisl arcu, vel euismod enim vulputate non.

Donec ultrices ultrices est non aliquet. Donec ligula quam, malesuada in maximus et, malesuada eu quam. Morbi non aliquet magna. Proin lacinia nunc nec eros dapibus, quis efficitur felis bibendum. Pellentesque habitant morbi tristique senectus et netus et malesuada fames ac turpis egestas.

Suspendisse laoreet consectetur felis pellentesque tempor. Nam feugiat cursus nisi, eget laoreet arcu dignissim nec. In a ante nec sem gravida rhoncus ac eget velit. Praesent non ligula sit amet purus malesuada consequat. Vivamus quam ipsum, accumsan sit amet mauris a, pellentesque suscipit ex. Sed vehicula massa orci, et porttitor arcu luctus at. Nullam accumsan nisl arcu, vel euismod enim vulputate non.

Donec ultrices ultrices est non aliquet. Donec ligula quam, malesuada in maximus et, malesuada eu quam. Morbi non aliquet magna. Proin lacinia nunc nec eros dapibus, quis efficitur felis bibendum. Pellentesque habitant morbi tristique senectus et netus et malesuada fames ac turpis egestas.

Suspendisse laoreet consectetur felis pellentesque tempor. Nam feugiat cursus nisi, eget laoreet arcu dignissim nec. In a ante nec sem gravida rhoncus ac eget velit. Praesent non ligula sit amet purus malesuada consequat. Vivamus quam ipsum, accumsan sit amet mauris a, pellentesque suscipit ex. Sed vehicula massa orci, et porttitor arcu luctus at. Nullam accumsan nisl arcu, vel euismod enim vulputate non.

@media screen and (max-width: 505px) and (min-width: 320px) {.embed-538 {height:515px;}}

Donec ultrices ultrices est non aliquet. Donec ligula quam, malesuada in maximus et, malesuada eu quam. Morbi non aliquet magna. Proin lacinia nunc nec eros dapibus, quis efficitur felis bibendum. Pellentesque habitant morbi tristique senectus et netus et malesuada fames ac turpis egestas.

Suspendisse laoreet consectetur felis pellentesque tempor. Nam feugiat cursus nisi, eget laoreet arcu dignissim nec. In a ante nec sem gravida rhoncus ac eget velit. Praesent non ligula sit amet purus malesuada consequat. Vivamus quam ipsum, accumsan sit amet mauris a, pellentesque suscipit ex. Sed vehicula massa orci, et porttitor arcu luctus at. Nullam accumsan nisl arcu, vel euismod enim vulputate non.

Ordered Lists

Example:

  • Apples
  • Bananas
  • Mangos

    • Unordered Lists:

    Example:

    • Apples
    • Bananas
    • Mangos test

    X marks the spot

    Back to example^

    What to know about Coronavirus:

    Medal Tracker

    Gun Violence Tracker

    Comments / 0

    Related
    The Independent

    Tucker Carlson cancels appearance on Fox after bizarre monologue about experience with opioids is leaked

    A day after Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s monologue on opioid painkillers was leaked, conservative political commentator Jesse Watters replaced him on his talk show.Watters appeared as a guest host on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Thursday night, where he discussed how an alleged Russian claim “changed the course of United States politics.”Carlson reportedly underwent an emergency back surgery on Wednesday morning and then went to the studio to host his show at night, Fox News said.However, in a recording obtained by Motherboard, Carlson can be heard saying he took a huge amount of opioid painkillers after the surgery and...
    CELEBRITIES
    Fox News

    'View' host Whoopi Goldberg claims Kyle Rittenhouse committed murder despite acquittal

    Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ABC's "The View," made no secret Monday about how she felt concerning Kyle Rittenhouse being cleared of all charges last week. Goldberg said she viewed Rittenhouse's actions as murder, despite the jury's verdicts on Friday over the 2020 shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. Rittenhouse successfully argued he acted in self-defense. A third man was wounded by Rittenhouse.
    PUBLIC SAFETY
    RELATED PEOPLE
    Person
    Edward R. Murrow
    Person
    David Muir
    AOL Corp

    New poll shows Americans who trust conservative media outlets more likely to believe COVID-19 misinformation

    A new poll has found that Americans who consume more right-wing media are far more likely to believe misinformation about COVID-19 and the vaccine against it. In a survey released Monday by the Kaiser Family Foundation, respondents were asked about eight different misconceptions about the pandemic, ranging from “The government is exaggerating the number of COVID-19 deaths” to “The COVID-19 vaccines can change your DNA.” The survey found that 78 percent of Americans either believe or aren’t sure about at least one of the statements. However, the numbers varied greatly depending on party affiliation, vaccination status and source of news.
    PUBLIC HEALTH
    crossroadstoday.com

    Jill Biden pays tribute to one of America’s most iconic first ladies

    (CNN) — As the season changed from summer to fall, first lady Jill Biden has found a spot to sit outside at the White House to grade her students’ essays. “On these cool afternoons, I like to go to the Jackie Kennedy garden,” Biden said Thursday night at a gala to honor the 60th anniversary of the White House Historical Association.
    U.S. POLITICS
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Abc World News Tonight#European Union#Television News#Cable Tv#Dui#Americans#World News
    AFP

    In her quiet way, Jill Biden reinvents role of US first lady

    Jill Biden promotes Covid vaccines and takes part in political rallies -- but only when her college professor schedule allows. - Vaccination -  The first lady is traveling around the country urging Americans to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and -- ever since vaccines were approved for teenagers and younger kids -- to also immunize their children.
    POLITICS
    rolling out

    Meek Mill takes issue with Kyle Rittenhouse’s hero status

    Kyle Rittenhouse has been making the rounds after being found not guilty of murder after he fatally shot two people and injured a third during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer. Rittenhouse stopped by Fox News and interviewed with Tucker Carson. Now GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a bill this week to award a Congressional Gold Medal to the 18-year-old.
    CONGRESS & COURTS
    HuffingtonPost

    QAnon Believers Rattled After Kyle Rittenhouse Calls Extremist Lawyer Lin Wood 'Insane'

    QAnon followers were taken aback this week when acquitted gunman Kyle Rittenhouse slammed extremist lawyer and longtime QAnon acolyte Lin Wood as “insane.”. As Rittenhouse and Wood faced off against each other, QAnon backers were speaking out in support of the lawyer — or the gunman — indicating a possible fracture in the far-right conspiracy movement.
    POLITICS
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    NewsBreak
    Presidential Election
    News Break
    Politics
    NewsBreak
    Elections
    Decider

    Rob Lowe Says Clinton’s White House National Security Advisor Once Questioned Him About ‘West Wing’

    The actor recently visited the popular YouTube series Hot Ones, where he answered questions while eating hot wings, and was asked about the rumor that had been going around about then-Secretary of State Madeleine Albright once showing up to the set of The West Wing. Lowe, who played fan-favorite Sam Seaborn on the Aaron Sorkin series, confirmed the story.
    U.S. POLITICS
    abc27 News

    Trial set to start on charges Smollett faked racist attack

    CHICAGO (AP) — A popular actor steps out onto the street and is brutally reminded that, despite his fame and wealth, places still exist where the color of his skin and sexual orientation put him in danger. That was the story that ricocheted around the world after Jussie Smollett, a Black and openly gay actor, […]
    CHICAGO, IL
    POLITICO

    POLITICO Playbook: Trump’s 2024 map

    NEVER TOO EARLY — Because we’re POLITICO, Marc Caputo has a story up this morning on DONALD TRUMP’s potential 2024 map. Granted, it’s not terribly surprising, centering on the five states that JOE BIDEN flipped in 2020. But the level of engagement within Trumpworld this far out — that we didn’t necessarily expect.
    PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
    ABC News

    ABC News

    462K+
    Followers
    117K+
    Post
    236M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    Straightforward news, context and analysis.

     https://abcnews.go.com

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy