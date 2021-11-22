2020 was a year when the world tried to make sense of catastrophic global pandemic, a painful racial reckoning, and the most politically divisive election season in modern American history. With 51% of Americans increasing their consumption of news amidst the coronavirus outbreak and nearly half checking the news multiple times a day, ABC News covered this extraordinary and unrelenting year of news with distinction, guiding our audience through a constantly changing and often stressful world.

2020 truly was one of the most transformative in ABC News’ 75 year history, and this entry illustrates that in so many ways.

We developed a slate of innovative and culturally impactful long-form content, fearlessly embraced new technologies, vastly expanded our live streaming service, and created 150 hours of primetime content. and reached an increasingly diverse audience by building both a new race and culture team and several groundbreaking reporting initiatives across the news division. We focused in-depth primetime specials on diverse communities at the intersection of race, politics, culture and lifestyle. We implemented new hiring criteria. We completed the transformation of our studio to deliver to Americans our most modern and compelling election coverage yet.

Last year was also a record setting one for World News Tonight. In July, the broadcast was number one in all of television, topping every single show on broadcast and cable TV -- a first for any evening news program since Nielsen electronic ratings began in 1991.

We successfully achieved these goals amid the sudden overhaul of how we work and with 80% of our staff working remotely. As this year was like no other, we felt that our submission for the Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence needed to reflect that. Our 40 minute television entry focuses solely on COVID-19, race and the search for justice in America, and the 2020 presidential election.

Each piece in our entry is an example of storytelling not seen anywhere else. Many of the stories, including our news-dominating political interviews, in-depth documentary on the race for a COVID-19 vaccine, and Turning Point, our groundbreaking division-wide series on systemic racism featuring 120 distinct segments all illustrate our commitment to telling important stories over time.

As you will see with the rest of our entry below, ABC News took major steps forward as a news division in 2020 in the digital space. From our record-breaking, expanding ABC News Live streaming service, to a daily vertical video newscast exclusively for Facebook Watch, to cinematic short documentaries spanning the globe, chart topping podcasts and unmatched statistical analysis full of compelling political, scientific, and economic stories, our diverse digital platforms have given viewers unprecedented on-the-ground news coverage in real time, bringing every day Americans face-to-face with the human impact of the issues that shape their world.

The entry also includes our newscast submission, a special edition of World News Tonight. We chose May 27th, not for its location or a giant exclusive, but for its simplicity and true power focusing on the loved ones of some of the 100,000 lives lost to the pandemic. From the very start, David Muir and the team were committed to framing the numbers in terms of the human toll – mothers, fathers, grandparents, brothers and sisters. World News Tonight was the only broadcast to break from format and devote such a significant amount of time for reflection. The team worked together with the help of ABC affiliates to identify the pandemic’s victims and continued to do so for the grim milestones that were to follow.

ABC News respectfully submits a selection of our strongest original storytelling and news coverage for your consideration, and sincerely hope you find us deserving of the 2021 Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence.

