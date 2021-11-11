Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) Misses Q3 EPS by 3c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ: ITRN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.46, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.43. Revenue for the quarter came in at $65.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $67.9 million.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share, or $0.12 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 7, 2021, to stockholders of...
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.16, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.13. Revenue for the quarter came in at $57.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $49.38 million.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shares of Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) are trading more than 11% higher in today’s trading session after the company reported Q3 results and guidance that topped market estimates. Five9 reported Q3 EPS of...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Gladstone Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: GLAD) announces the following event:. What:. Gladstone Capital Corporation's Fourth Quarter ended September 30, 2021. Earnings Call & Webcast.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FDBC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, or $1.32 annualized. This is a 10% increase from the prior dividend of $0.30. The...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Quicklogic Corp (NASDAQ: QUIK) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.03), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.06). Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. For earnings history and...
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.16, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.13. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.4 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.40 per share, or $5.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November...
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Federal Signal (NYSE: FSS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, or $0.36 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.65), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.68). Revenue for the quarter came in at $808 million versus the consensus estimate of $811.48 million.
HCI Group (NYSE: HCI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, or $1.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 17, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November 18, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.2 percent. For...
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.98 per share, or $3.92 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 9, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE: NAPA) shares were trading around 5% lower after-hours on Tuesday after the company announced a secondary stock offering from large private equity owner TSG Consumer Partners, which took the company public back in March, and other company insiders.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share, or $4.08 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 3, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021,...
Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney upgraded Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Morgan Stanley analyst Meta A Marshall reiterated an Overweight rating on Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) but slashed the price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stifel analyst Lamont Williams lowered the price target on Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) to $18.00 (from $22.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Truist Securities analyst Robyn Karnauskas had a follow up on Abbvie (NYSE: ABBV) after taking to management. The trial ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Wedbush analyst Henry Coffey raised the price target on Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ: GLAD) to $12.00 (from $11.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Comments / 0