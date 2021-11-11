CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) Misses Q3 EPS by 3c

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Ituran Location & Control (ITRN) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ: ITRN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.46, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.43. Revenue for the quarter came in at $65.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $67.9 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Diana Shipping (DSX) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.16, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.13. Revenue for the quarter came in at $57.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $49.38 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxlight Corporation#Boxl#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

Gladstone Capital Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Gladstone Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: GLAD) announces the following event:. What:. Gladstone Capital Corporation's Fourth Quarter ended September 30, 2021. Earnings Call & Webcast.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Quicklogic Corp (QUIK) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Quicklogic Corp (NASDAQ: QUIK) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.03), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.06). Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. For earnings history and...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.16, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.13. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.4 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Whirlpool (WHR) Declares $1.40 Quarterly Dividend; 2.7% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.40 per share, or $5.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Federal Signal (FSS) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend; 0.8% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Federal Signal (NYSE: FSS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, or $0.36 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.65), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.68). Revenue for the quarter came in at $808 million versus the consensus estimate of $811.48 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

HCI Group (HCI) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend; 1.2% Yield

HCI Group (NYSE: HCI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, or $1.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 17, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November 18, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.2 percent. For...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Valero Energy (VLO) Declares $0.98 Quarterly Dividend; 5% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.98 per share, or $3.92 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 9, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Duckhorn (NAPA) Stock Falls 5% on Stock Offering from Private Equity Owners TSG Consumer Partners and Other Insiders

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE: NAPA) shares were trading around 5% lower after-hours on Tuesday after the company announced a secondary stock offering from large private equity owner TSG Consumer Partners, which took the company public back in March, and other company insiders.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

L3Harris Technologies (LHX) Declares $1.02 Quarterly Dividend; 1.7% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share, or $4.08 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 3, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Upgrades Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) to Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney upgraded Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Buy Zoom (ZM) Shares if Q3 Earnings Yield Weakness - Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta A Marshall reiterated an Overweight rating on Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) but slashed the price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Jumia Technologies (JMIA) PT Lowered to $18 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Lamont Williams lowered the price target on Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) to $18.00 (from $22.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Truist Provides Follow Up Abbvie (ABBV) Triple Data

Truist Securities analyst Robyn Karnauskas had a follow up on Abbvie (NYSE: ABBV) after taking to management. The trial ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Gladstone Capital (GLAD) PT Raised to $12 at Wedbush, Following Earnings

Wedbush analyst Henry Coffey raised the price target on Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ: GLAD) to $12.00 (from $11.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy