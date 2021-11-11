CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Pelosi seen maskless at billionaire California wedding

By ANN DAILEY MORENO, The National Desk
WSET
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (TND) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is facing backlash for going maskless at a prestigious wedding while children in California are forced to wear masks at state schools. Pelosi is pictured standing in a maskless crowd of people at the wedding of billionaire...

wset.com

AceShowbiz

Nancy Pelosi Under Fire for Attending Maskless Wedding of Oil Heiress Ivy Getty

The House Speaker officiated the wedding of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty's great granddaughter and photographer Tobias Alexander Engel, which was also attended by California Gov. Gavin Newsom and San Francisco Mayor London Breed. AceShowbiz - Nancy Pelosi has caught the heat for her appearance at a maskless wedding, while...
New York Post

Mega-rich Pelosi objected to ‘billionaire tax’ in $1.75T spending bill

Guess this was one tax hike that hit too close to home for Nancy Pelosi. The speaker of the House of Representatives — who is reportedly the sixth-wealthiest member of Congress at over $100 million — took issue late last month with plans by fellow Democrats to levy a tax on unrealized capital gains to help pay for President Biden’s massive $1.75 trillion social spending bill, according to a report.
Gazette

Pelosi officiates oil heiress's ritzy wedding in San Francisco

Here's one deal House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was able to get done with minimal negotiation. The wedding of Ivy Getty, an heiress to the Getty Oil fortune, drew the upper echelons of "grand San Francisco society" for the three-day event that included a nuptial ceremony in San Francisco's City Hall and a reception at the Getty Mansion, Vogue reported.
Fox News

Biden shakes hands maskless but decides to put mask on before photo

President Biden mingled maskless with members of the public before putting one on to take a selfie following a Wednesday speech. After speaking about his infrastructure bill at a GM plant in Detroit, Michigan, Biden went on to shake hands with the crowd while neglecting to mask up. He later appeared to cover up as someone took a picture with him. He kept the mask on afterward.
NBC Bay Area

Gov. Newsom Sends COVID-19 Winter Surge Warning

In the lightly-vaccinated Central Valley, Gov. Gavin Newsom Tuesday pushed hard for people to get the vaccine, and pushed back at those who will tell you otherwise. “I recognize the fear that many of us have as we enter into the winter, as we enter into a season where, if past is prologue we should anticipate an increase in cases,” he said.
The Guardian

Second In-N-Out burger restaurant in California shut for ignoring Covid rules

Another In-N-Out restaurant in California was forced to close after refusing to enforce Covid-19 vaccination rules. Health officials in Contra Costa county indefinitely shut the Pleasant Hill location of the popular burger chain on Tuesday after it ignored repeated warnings to verify that customers who wanted to dine indoors had vaccination cards or proof they had tested negative for the virus in the past 72 hours.
Vice

Conspiracy Theorists Baselessly Claim Gavin Newsom Was Injured by COVID Booster

For nearly two weeks, anti-vaccine organizations and online conspiracy theorists of all kinds have tried extremely hard to claim that Governor Gavin Newsom of California suffered an adverse reaction to the Moderna booster shot he received in late October. They were aided by the fact that soon after receiving his shot, Newsom canceled plans to attend a climate summit in Scotland, citing unspecified family obligations. In a bit of an object lesson for how these things go, the governor’s office has only belatedly and partially responded to baseless speculation that he was actually dealing with a vaccine injury, allowing theories about his absence from the public eye to run truly—and usefully, for the people promoting them—wild.
