With less than two minutes to go in Monday night’s game between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat, reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic grabbed a rebound and moved to bring the ball up the floor when Miami’s Markieff Morris bumped into him in an attempt to stop his momentum. The refs blew the whistle on the obvious foul and Morris began walking away when Jokic immediately ran towards him and rammed his shoulder into the Miami player’s back, sending him flying to the floor and drawing the ire of Morris’s teammates.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO