Amazon has added a new gadget to its lineup of Alexa-powered smart home devices. The product is dubbed Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor and its function is to help monitor the presence of harmful gases like carbon monoxide within the home. The Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor checks your household for dust, humidity, temperature, and harmful gases. The new product has a $69 price tag and it is already available for pre-order, while the first units will be shipped by December. The Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor will notify you when the room has an unsafe level of the presence of volatile and organic compounds so as to improve ventilation.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO