ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, TX

UPDATE: Gainesville PD makes arrest in Monday shooting

By Staff report
Gainesville Daily Register
Gainesville Daily Register
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eC44P_0cslRz4U00

UPDATE: 6:14 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10

Gainesville police issued a statement Wednesday identifying Jose Adrian Rincon, 18, of Gainesville as a suspect in Monday's shooting. Rincon was arrested at his residence in the 1000 block of Young Street and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a second degree Felony.

6:26 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9

Gainesville police are looking a suspect in Monday morning road rage incident.

Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips stated in a press release that Alfred Masias, 22 of Gainesville, was traveling east on Truelove in his 2011 Ford F150 around 7 a.m. when his his vehicle was nearly struck by a silver colored SUV.

“The driver of the SUV turned east on Truelove behind Masias’ vehicle, then stopped in the roadway. An unknown Hispanic male wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans and a hat exited the vehicle and displayed a pistol,” according to Phillips. “As Masias began driving away, the unknown male fired a round at his vehicle. The round struck the passenger side of the rear window, entered the cab of the truck and struck the passenger seat. Masias was not injured in the incident.

Phillips said the investigation into this case is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Gainesville Police Department by calling (940) 668-7777, or through Facebook at Facebook.com/GTPolice. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Crimes Tip Hotline at (940) 612-0000.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silver, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Gainesville, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Gainesville, TX
CNN

Julius Jones is scheduled to be executed today and Oklahoma's governor has still not decided if he will commute the death sentence

(CNN) — Julius Jones is scheduled to be executed today at 4 p.m. CT unless Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt grants him clemency. Even as the clock is winding down, the Republican governor has still not said whether he will accept a recommendation from the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board, which voted 3-1 on November 1 to commute Jones' sentence to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gainesville Pd#Aggravated Assault#Ford F150#Hispanic
Gainesville Daily Register

Gainesville Daily Register

Gainesville, TX
774
Followers
69
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Gainesville Daily Register

Comments / 0

Community Policy