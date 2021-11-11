UPDATE: Gainesville PD makes arrest in Monday shooting

UPDATE: 6:14 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10

Gainesville police issued a statement Wednesday identifying Jose Adrian Rincon, 18, of Gainesville as a suspect in Monday's shooting. Rincon was arrested at his residence in the 1000 block of Young Street and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a second degree Felony.

6:26 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9

Gainesville police are looking a suspect in Monday morning road rage incident.

Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips stated in a press release that Alfred Masias, 22 of Gainesville, was traveling east on Truelove in his 2011 Ford F150 around 7 a.m. when his his vehicle was nearly struck by a silver colored SUV.

“The driver of the SUV turned east on Truelove behind Masias’ vehicle, then stopped in the roadway. An unknown Hispanic male wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans and a hat exited the vehicle and displayed a pistol,” according to Phillips. “As Masias began driving away, the unknown male fired a round at his vehicle. The round struck the passenger side of the rear window, entered the cab of the truck and struck the passenger seat. Masias was not injured in the incident.

Phillips said the investigation into this case is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Gainesville Police Department by calling (940) 668-7777, or through Facebook at Facebook.com/GTPolice. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Crimes Tip Hotline at (940) 612-0000.