Stay In A Cozy A-Frame And Ski Alaska’s Snowiest City This Winter

If you love a good, snowy winter, you need to stay in this cozy A-Frame in Alaska in the heart of our state’s winter wonderland. This stop is guaranteed to get you warm and comfortable after a long day of exploring everything Valdez has to offer. Pack your bags, grab your skis, and head on out to this A-Frame in the middle of adventure!

Deep in a quiet neighborhood in Valdez is a charming little A-Frame.

The floor-to-ceiling windows will be hard to tear yourself away from.

There are two bedrooms in the cabin.

Everywhere you look, windows frame the gorgeous views outside.

The house comes with a large kitchen with gorgeous appliances, including a giant fridge.

This gorgeous little winter hideout starts at only $250.00 a night.

Grab your loved ones, pack your winter gear, and experience everything Alaska has to offer during its coldest season.

