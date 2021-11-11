ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stay In A Cozy A-Frame And Ski Alaska’s Snowiest City This Winter

By Megan McDonald
 7 days ago

If you love a good, snowy winter, you need to stay in this cozy A-Frame in Alaska in the heart of our state’s winter wonderland. This stop is guaranteed to get you warm and comfortable after a long day of exploring everything Valdez has to offer. Pack your bags, grab your skis, and head on out to this A-Frame in the middle of adventure!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RGioP_0cskBMW200
Deep in a quiet neighborhood in Valdez is a charming little A-Frame.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28xJeG_0cskBMW200
The floor-to-ceiling windows will be hard to tear yourself away from.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TasCS_0cskBMW200
There are two bedrooms in the cabin.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OTDGj_0cskBMW200
Everywhere you look, windows frame the gorgeous views outside.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UFMCi_0cskBMW200
The house comes with a large kitchen with gorgeous appliances, including a giant fridge.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PPuiO_0cskBMW200
This gorgeous little winter hideout starts at only $250.00 a night.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10He1g_0cskBMW200
Grab your loved ones, pack your winter gear, and experience everything Alaska has to offer during its coldest season.

Would you stay in the cozy A-Frame in Alaska? What do you think? Do you ski in Valdez in the wintertime? Let us know in the comments below! Curious about how much snow Valdez gets every winter? Read about why It’s Impossible To Forget The Year Alaska Saw Its Single Largest Snowfall Ever.

ASTRONOMY
