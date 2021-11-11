ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novato, CA

Man arrested for trespassing in Novato; shelter-in-place order lifted, police say

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W2AUQ_0csirBEj00 The shelter-in-place order for Novato neighborhood has been lifted after police were initially looking for a burglary suspect, authorities said Wednesday afternoon.

A man was arrested for trespassing and an outstanding warrant, according to police. He was booked into Marin County Jail.

Police say the man pictured in the Twitter post saw his photo on social media and reached out to the sheriff's office.

The areas in the 1100 block of Bel Marin Keys Blvd were under the order.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marin County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Marin County, CA
Novato, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Novato, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Trespassing#Shelter In Place#Marin#Marinsheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
42K+
Followers
6K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy