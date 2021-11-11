CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomers spot small black hole beyond the Milky Way in milestone discovery

By Rahul Rao
Space.com
Space.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Finding a black hole isn't straightforward, and it's even harder the more distant such a behemoth is. Because black holes absorb all flavors of light, telescopes typically can't see them directly. But any black hole will leave fingerprints: for instance, its gravity will influence the movements of objects around it —...

