ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Social Security Schedule: When the First COLA Checks Will Arrive in January 2022

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oTWhp_0csgBtCb00

The Social Security Administration has released the schedule of Social Security payments for 2022. These payments will be the first to include the new 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).

Social Security: What Matters Most to You?
Explore: Revamped Social Security Bill To Improve COLA for Seniors Seeks Widespread Support

If your birth date is on the 1st of the month through the 10th of the month, your benefits will be paid on the second Wednesday of the month. For January’s first payment, this means benefits will be paid on January 12, 2022.

If your birth date is on the 11th of the month through the 20th of the month, benefits will be paid on the third Wednesday of each month. For January’s first payment, this lands on January 19,2022.

If your birth date is on the 21st of the month through the 31st of the month, benefits will be paid on the fourth Wednesday of each month. For January’s first payment, this equates to a benefit payment on Jan. 26, 2022.

The full schedule of next year’s benefit payments can be found on the Social Security Administration’s schedule here . These payments will include the largest COLA update in almost 40 years, provided in an attempt to hedge runaway inflation that is currently running at 6.2% over the last 12 months .

Social Security Analysis: Why CPI-E Is ‘Better Index for Measuring Inflation’ In Terms of COLA for Seniors
Find: Social Security Got Its Biggest COLA Bump Ever — Are Rising Food Prices Covered?

If you believe your Social Security benefit check is not adequate to supply your monthly expenses , it’s possible to apply for Social Security Supplement Income, which can be an additional benefit paid on top of your monthly check.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Social Security Schedule: When the First COLA Checks Will Arrive in January 2022

Comments / 817

otis highsmith
29d ago

totally agree all the medical people need help not an immigrant you feel sorry for what they going through but Congress president need to focus on America people all us American people a fourth stimulus payment and direct deposit

Reply(40)
167
betty s
29d ago

So let me see if I get this straight inflation is 6.2% percent but you're being generous and you're giving social security recipients 5.9% yeah that's really gonna keep them above the poverty level isn't it Plus you're probably gonna raise the cost of medicare for every social security recipient pays That amount out of their social security check So basically you're not really doing them a favor If you really want to help people on social security how about this if A15 ,16 year old kid can make $2500 a month working at McDonald's why can't someone on social security who has worked for over 40 years get started least $2500 a month As a minimum payment in stead of the average 1400,

Reply(20)
144
MonaLisa58
29d ago

I get my disability check on the 3rd and my birthday is 27th so what this article said doesn't apply to everyone..these articles are never correct

Reply(55)
159
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Benefits#Cola#Social Security Schedule#Social Security Analysis
MarketRealist

Social Security to Increase in 2022—Here's How Much You Will Get

Many retirees are just scraping by, even with social security payments. Younger generations wonder whether they will get social security benefits at all. In the meantime, the U.S. government has decided to increase social security payments in 2022 to help pad the burden of rapid inflation. Article continues below advertisement.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Costco
Forbes

If Last Year Was An Up Year Your Social Security Payment May Go Down

This is a real case brought to my attention. A retiree, we’ll call her Betty, was notified last week by the Social Security Administration (SSA) that the monthly benefit amount to be deposited in her bank account on January 26, 2022, will be $1,179.20. Here’s her problem: the monthly benefit amount she currently receives is $1,248.50. Betty will collect $69.30 less per month next year.
PERSONAL FINANCE
stgeorgeutah.com

Layin’ it on the Line: Does your Social Security just go away when you die?

FEATURE —Many people planning for when they no longer work forget to include potential Social Security survivors benefits. In 2021, workers can earn up to four credits per year, one credit for each $1,470 in wages or self-employment income. If a worker has hit $5,880 in wages, they have earned their maximum four credits the year.
PERSONAL FINANCE
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
76K+
Followers
7K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy