Utah State

Utah Women’s Basketball Looks To Get Off to Good Start against Lipscomb and Xavier

By Eric Jensen
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Utah women’s basketball team tips off at the John M Huntsman Center. They will play Lipscomb Wednesday at 7 p.m. and Xavier on Friday at noon. Both games will be accessible to watch on Utah Utes live stream, as well as in person. The Utes are...

