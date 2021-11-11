Utah Women’s Basketball Looks To Get Off to Good Start against Lipscomb and Xavier

Sophomore Paige Bueckers became the first freshman to ever win the AP Player of the Year award last season — a more-than-deserved award after the Minnesota native’s exceptional first year at UConn. Bueckers was able to lead the Huskies to the Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament with an average of 20 points, 5.8 assists and 4.9 rebounds. Furthermore, she averaged 36.2 minutes per game, the most out of anyone on the team. This should come as no surprise, however, as her elite vision and playmaking ability, along with the threat she presents on all sides of the court, made it nearly impossible to take her out. Bueckers will once again be regarded as the main creative outlet and will hope to use her flashy skill set to lift the Huskies to their twelfth national championship — their first since 2016.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO