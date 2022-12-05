17 times George and Amal Clooney have worn stunning outfits together

Amal and George Clooney at the Academy Museum Gala on October 15, 2022. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

George and Amal Clooney are a Hollywood power couple and parents of two kids.

They are also style stars, wearing standout outfits on red carpets and while traveling together.

Many of their outfits are also coordinated with matching colors and mirrored fabrics.

Amal and George Clooney at a gala in Florence, Italy, on September 7, 2014. Rachel Murray/Getty Images

George Clooney and Amal Clooney made their red-carpet debut in September 2014.

They attended an event in Florence, Italy, at the time while wearing matching black ensembles.

Amal stunned in a strapless gown with sparkles on the back of her skirt, and George donned a tuxedo with a satin tie.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney in New York City on May 2, 2015. NCP/Star Max/Getty Images

The following year, they showed their casual style while walking around New York City.

They both wore denim that day, though Amal's outfit was arguably chicer than her husband's.

She wore a pink blouse with elbow-length sleeves, light-wash flare jeans, and open-toed sandals. She also carried a blush-colored purse. George went slightly more casual in a Casamigos T-shirt, medium-wash jeans, and brown velour boots.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney at the Met Gala on May 4, 2015. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

For their first Met Gala in 2015, the Clooneys revealed the bolder side of their fashion.

Amal especially stood out in a red, strapless ball gown custom-made for her by Margiela and John Galliano. It had a "hand-painted paillette-covered bodice," as People reported at the time, and an asymmetrical tiered skirt.

George's look was also special. He wore a black jacket that was cropped in front and longer in the back, as well as a white button-up with a matching bow tie. The actor completed his look with a red pocket square that matched his wife's dress.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney at the Casamigos launch on August 23, 2015. Iconic/Stringer/Getty Images

They let loose later that year at the launch event for George's Casamigos tequila brand.

George looked relaxed in a white button-up shirt, light jeans, brown boots, and a metallic watch. Amal, however, seemed ready to party.

She wore a gold minidress covered in sequins, as well as black pointed pumps and stud earrings.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney at a film festival on February 11, 2016. Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images

Amal and George coordinated all-black outfits once again for a Berlin film festival in 2016.

Amal looked stunning in a sleeveless black dress covered in dazzling sequins. The gown's skirt also had a sheer overlay made from tulle that reached the floor.

George, on the other hand, wore a black tuxedo with a matching shirt and tie.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney at the Cannes Film Festival on May 12, 2016. Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

They also put their own twist on Hollywood glamour that year.

At the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, George and Amal walked the red carpet in elegant evening wear.

The British-Lebanese barrister wore a yellow Versace dress with a single strap and thin train, while her actor husband looked dapper in a black tuxedo with a white shirt and black bow tie.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney at a French awards ceremony on February 24, 2017. Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

In 2017, the Clooneys looked smitten while wearing black-and-white looks at a French awards ceremony.

George wore his standard tuxedo and bow tie for the event, keeping all eyes on his wife. She walked alongside him in a strapless gown with a white bodice and tiered skirt crafted from white, gray, and black feathers.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney walk around New York City on April 6, 2018. Gotham/Getty Images

The couple continued to wear chic styles while walking around New York City in 2018.

Amal went for a vibrant look that day, wearing a yellow coat over her outfit and tan, thigh-high boots. George chose a more classic style featuring a gray suit but left his jacket open to reveal his black shirt underneath.

The Clooneys attend the Met Gala in New York City on May 7, 2018. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Amal's outfit stole the show at the 2018 Met Gala, and even her husband seemed impressed.

On the red carpet that day, George was photographed smiling in his black tuxedo while seemingly drawing attention to his wife.

Amal, on the other hand, posed for photographs to show off her Richard Quinn ensemble that consisted of a silver top, navy pants, and a floral skirt made from tinfoil.

The Clooneys at the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on May 19, 2018. WPA Pool/Getty Images

The couple wore two of their best looks to date at the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Designed by Stella McCartney, Amal's yellow dress had short sleeves, a midi skirt, and a tie that extended behind her. It paired perfectly with her gold heels and matching yellow hat.

George complemented her outfit with his gray suit, white shirt, and pale-yellow tie.

The Clooneys at a dinner hosted by Prince Charles in London, on March 12, 2019. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

They then wore elegant styles in 2019 when attending a dinner hosted by Prince Charles in London.

While Clooney wore a classic tuxedo and bow tie, Amal donned a strapless white gown with a floor-length cape that covered her arms and shoulders.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney at a gala in Scotland on March 14, 2019. Neil Mockford/Getty Images

Later that year, Amal and George attended a gala in Scotland while both wearing suits.

Amal's take on the look included a navy jumpsuit with wide-legged pants and an asymmetrical bodice. She also wore a thick black belt, pointed pumps, and carried a printed clutch.

George took a similar approach and wore a loose-fitting black suit with a half-unbuttoned shirt underneath.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney at "The Tender Bar" premiere on October 3, 2021. Lisa O'Connor/Getty Images

The celebrity couple made a few stylish appearances in 2021.

In October 2021, they attended the premiere for "The Tender Bar" together.

Amal wore a black dress with a silver sequined pattern. It was strapless with a high-low skirt, and it also had thin slits at her hips. George complemented her look in his classic style: a deep-gray suit with a black button-up shirt.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney in London, England, on October 10, 2021. Neil Mockford/Getty Images

For one event, they wore glamorous evening wear in London, England.

Walking arm-in-arm, the couple was photographed wearing elegant looks. George donned a black tuxedo, while Amal wore a strapless gown covered in white sequins.

She completed the latter outfit with white pumps and a feather shawl.

Amal and George Clooney at the inaugural Albie Awards on September 29, 2022. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In September 2022, the actor and barrister wore outfits to the Albie Awards that mirrored 1920s styles.

Atelier Versace designed Amal's dress, which was sleeveless with layers of gold beads arranged in an intricate pattern from top to bottom. The gown also had a slit in the middle of its skirt that revealed Amal's silver sandals.

George, on the other hand, wore a classic tuxedo with a bow tie and dress shoes.

Amal and George Clooney at the Academy Museum Gala on October 15, 2022. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

But they went more modern for the annual Academy Museum Gala in October.

Amal's dress, designed by Del Core, stood out on the red carpet. It was crafted from green and tan tulle, with a strapless neckline that had a diamond-shaped cutout at her chest.

She completed the look with a green clutch and diamond earrings, while George kept things simple in his standard tuxedo.

Amal and George Clooney at the Kennedy Center Honors on December 4, 2022. Paul Morigi/Stringer/Getty Images

The couple looked like royalty at the Kennedy Center Honors event in December.

George wore a traditional suit with a rainbow-colored neck piece on the red carpet.

Amal, on the other hand, chose an off-the-shoulder Valentino gown that was embellished with crystals. She also wore a diamond bracelet, pointed heels, and deep-red lipstick.