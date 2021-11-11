ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Drug Church announce new album ‘Hygiene’ (exclusive splatter vinyl & 2 new songs)

By Andrew Sacher
brooklynvegan.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've teamed with Drug Church on a limited red/black splatter variant of their upcoming album. Pre-order yours now. Earlier this year, Drug Church released the Tawny EP, which features a Cheer outtake, a cover, and two new songs, and they called the EP the bridge between Cheer and their upcoming fourth...

www.brooklynvegan.com

Comments / 0

Related
brooklynvegan.com

Greyhaven announce new album, share “All Candy” (exclusive yellow vinyl & new video)

Pre-order our limited-to-200 yellow vinyl variant of Greyhaven's new album, exclusively in our stores. Louisville's Greyhaven have announced a new album, This Bright and Beautiful World, due April 15 via Equal Vision. It was produced by Will Putney (Knocked Loose, Vein, Every Time I Die, etc), and first single "All Candy" finds them combining post-hardcore with anthemic, widescreen alt-rock and Southern rock, not unlike late 2000s Thrice or the more radio-friendly Every Time I Die songs.
ROCK MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Pictish Trail announces new album ‘Island Family’ (stream 2 tracks)

Pictish Trail, aka Scottish musician Johnny Lynch, has announced his fifth album, Island Family, which will be out March 18 via Fire. It's his first since 2020's terrific Thumb World, He's shared two tracks from the album along with the announcement: a gorgeous, widescreen psych-folk number called "Melody Something" and the krautrock-leaning, anthemic title track. You can watch videos for both below.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Hot Water Music reunite with Brian McTernan for new LP (new song & exclusive vinyl)

We've teamed with Hot Water Music on an exclusive "tangerine" vinyl variant of their new album, limited to 300. Pre-order yours now. Hot Water Music recently signed to Equal Vision for a new album, and now that album has been announced. It's called Feel The Void, it's due March 18 via their new label home, and it reunites the band with producer Brian McTernan, who helmed the band's early 2000s classics A Flight and A Crash, Caution, and The New What Next. It also comes with painted, collage-like album artwork that recalls the style of the band's early albums.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
brooklynvegan.com

Gang of Youths announce new album ‘angel in real time’ & 2022 tour, share new song

Gang of Youths have so far released three new songs (and an Elbow cover) this year, and now they've released a fourth new song and finally announced their anticipated new album, angel in real time, due February 25 via Warner (pre-order). "The album is about the life and legacy of Dave Le’aupepe’s father, indigenous identity, death, grief and God," the band says. "And also the Angel, Islington." Dave adds, "I hope the record stands as a monument to the man my father was and remains long after I’m gone myself. He deserved it."
MUSIC
NME

Beach House announce new album ‘Once Twice Melody’, share four songs

Beach House have announced the release of a new album called ‘Once Twice Melody’ as well as a spring UK and European tour – hear the album’s first four songs below. The Baltimore duo – comprised of Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally – last released a full-length record in 2018 with ‘7‘. Their forthcoming eighth studio album will arrive on February 18 via Bella Union. It comes after Scally confirmed in September that a new record was on the way.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Dashboard Confessional announces new album

All The Truth That I Can Tell is their first in four years. Dashboard Confessional has set All The Truth That I Can Tell for release on February 25th via Hidden Note Records/AWAL. The project is the band’s first in four years and features the new single, “Here’s To Moving On,” available now digitally.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Hygiene#Washington Dc#House Of Independents#Bench Drug Church#Ut Soundwell#Bc#Az Rebel Lounge
Pitchfork

Empath Announce New Album Visitor, Share Video for New Song: Watch

Philadelphia’s Empath have announced that their new album Visitor is out February 11 via Fat Possum. The news of their Active Listening: Night on Earth follow-up arrives with a new single called “Diamond Eyelids,” which comes with a new music video directed by Halle Ballard. Find it below. “This song...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Nilüfer Yanya announces new album ‘PAINLESS,’ shares new song “stabilise”

UK artist Nilüfer Yanya will follow her 2019 debut album Miss Universe with her sophomore album PAINLESS on March 4 via ATO (pre-order). First single "stabilise" is out now, and it finds Nilüfer taking her sound in a propulsive math rock-ish direction and sounding even more immediate than she did on her debut.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

The Minders prep new album ‘Psychedelic Blacktop’ (stream “These Days”)

The Minders -- who were affiliated with Elephant Six in the '90s and whose original/former drummer Rebecca Cole went on to form Wild Flag with members of Sleater-Kinney and Mary Timony -- are gearing up to release their first album since 2016's Into the River, Psychedelic Blacktop. They've been crowdfunding the album on Kickstarter since 2020 and rolling out new singles in the process, and we're now premiering the album's latest single, "These Days." The song channels '60s sunshine pop by way of '90s indie rock, and here's what band leader Martyn Leaper says about it:
ROCK MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Rolo Tomassi announce new album ‘Where Myth Becomes Memory,’ share new song “Drip”

UK genre-defying post-hardcore band Rolo Tomassi recently returned with new single "Cloaked," and now they've announced a new album and shared the second single. The LP's called Where Myth Becomes Memory and it's due February 4 via MNRK (pre-order), and new single "Drip" is all over the place, going from metalcore to dream pop and back, and making all kinds of unexpected twists and turns along the way. It's nuts, and it comes with a David Gregory-directed video that you can check out below.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
brooklynvegan.com

Korn announce new album ‘Requiem,’ share new song (exclusive silver vinyl pre-order)

We've teamed up with Korn on an exclusive silver vinyl variant of their upcoming album. Pre-order yours now. Nu metal pioneers and lifers Korn have announced their 14th album, the followup to 2019's The Nothing. It's called Requiem, and it comes out on February 4 via their new label home of Loma Vista Recordings, following two albums on Roadrunner. Due to the pandemic, the band spent more time on the album than usual and experimented with some new things like recording to analog tape, and the first taste is lead single "Start The Healing." It finds Korn exploring their always-appealing melodic side, and it nails a balance between sounding like classic Korn and feeling fresh. It comes with a video directed by frequent Run The Jewels colllaborator Tim Saccenti, who says:
ROCK MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Failure announce new album ‘Wild Type Droid,’ share new song “Headstand”

Heavy shoegaze pioneers Failure have announced a new album, Wild Type Droid, due December 3 via Failure Music (pre-order). The first single is "Headstand," which feels like classic Failure without feeling a retread of what they did in the '90s, and it's got a nice psychedelic edge to it too. "To me, it captures a lot of the new musical approaches and techniques we were going for on this album, but somehow is still quintessential Failure," said Ken Andrews. "We’ve been together long enough to know that some of our best ideas come directly from these experimental sessions. For this album, we simply cultivated that methodology for a much longer time than we have in the past. It brought out the trio aspect of the band. There was a feeling we could really push the individual parts further away from each other and let the more interesting and challenging combinations take center stage."
MUSIC
NME

MØ announces third album ‘Motordrome’, shares two new songs

MØ has announced that her third album ‘Motordrome’ will be released early next year and has shared two new songs – check them out below. Following on from the release of ‘Kindness’ and ‘Live To Survive’ earlier this year, the Danish superstar has revealed that her third album ‘Motordrome’ will be released on January 28, 2022.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Mitski Announces New Album Laurel Hell, Shares New Song “The Only Heartbreaker”: Listen

Mitski is back. Today, she’s announced her new album Laurel Hell, which is out February 4 via Dead Oceans. The album was recorded with her longtime producer Patrick Hyland. It includes the previously shared single “Working for the Knife,” plus a new song released today called “The Only Heartbreaker.” The track, co-written with Semisonic’s Dan Wilson, is accompanied by a music video co-directed by Maegan Houang and Jeff Desom. Watch it below.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

NORTHLANE Announces New Album 'Obsidian', Shares Video For New Song 'Echo Chamber'

Australia's heavy trailblazers NORTHLANE have revealed their daring new single, "Echo Chamber", lifted from their forthcoming sixth album, "Obsidian", set for release on April 1, 2022 via Believe. A bold expansion of the ever-evolving NORTHLANE sound, "Echo Chamber" is a fully immersive futuristic Matrix rave built around a compulsive beat...
MUSIC
wkml.com

Thomas Rhett Announces Sixth Album, Releases New Song

Thomas Rhett announced via his socials that in 2022 he will be releasing two albums, and the first one will feature his new song, just released today (11/5) called “Slow Down Summer.”. Thomas’s sixth studio album, Where We Started will be released in early 2022. Rhett’s new single captures a...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Turnstile announce 2022 tour with Citizen, Ceremony, Ekulu & Truth Cult

Over the summer, Turnstile released their excellent new album Glow On and played some truly killer release shows, and now they've announced a lengthy headlining tour for 2022. It goes down in April and May and support comes from Citizen, Ceremony, Ekulu, and Truth Cult, and they also play San Francisco and LA in February with Citizen, Coco, and Clair Clair.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Mattiel prep new album, touring around SXSW (listen to “Jeff Goldblum”)

Mattiel have announced their third album, Georgia Gothic, which will be out March 18 via ATO. Mattiel Brown and Jonah Swilley say this is their first truly collaborative album that they wrote and produced together. "It was about learning what each other wanted to accomplish on a sonic level, and then just trying different things out," says Swilley. "Everything happened backwards. Normally, you’d have friends that make a band ... with us, we started making music from the jump, and then became homies.” Once the album was finished, Mattiel handed it over to John Congleton for mixing.
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy