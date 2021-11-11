CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

'No going back': Migrants tell of being trapped on Belarus-Poland border

By Alan Charlish
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

BIALYSTOK, Poland, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Syrian migrant Youssef Atallah feared he would die in the forest on the Polish border after being left without food or water in freezing cold, unable to breathe through his nose after it was broken by what he said was an assault by a Belarusian soldier.

Now in the safety of a migrant centre in the eastern Polish city of Bialystok, Atallah said he was one of many migrants trapped on the frontier after being pushed back into Belarus by Polish guards, only to be blocked by Belarusian security forces who had previously helped them cross into Poland.

"We told them we want to go back to (Belarusian capital) Minsk, we don't want to continue this trip," he said. "They told us there is no going back to Minsk for you. Just go to Poland."

An Afghan migrant who declined to be named also told Reuters about his experience of being stuck between Belarus and Poland, unable to turn back with the only option being to try again to cross the border with the aid of Belarusian security services.

"The Belarusian soldiers themselves, they force and help migrants to get across the border," he said, adding that soldiers had told him this was an order from the state.

The Afghan, who fled his homeland after the Islamist militant Taliban swept to power in August, described how every night the Belarusian military would come and take a group of 30 or 40 migrants from camps and push them to the frontier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QIaUV_0cseb02Z00
Youssef Atallah, a migrant from Syria, who says he was beaten by the Belarusian border guards, stands in the centre for migrants in Bialystok, Poland, November 10, 2021. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

"They have a look at the border and if there is nobody there they give them a bolt-cutter and force them to cut through (Poland's) razor-wire fence," he said.

Thaer Rezk, 29, a migrant from Homs in Syria, said Belarusian guards sometimes slashed holes in border fencing themselves to help helped migrant get into Poland or neighbouring Lithuania, and thereby into the European Union.

Despite his ordeal, the Afghan migrant was optimistic about his future having made it to EU soil.

"I feel safer right now. I am sure that I will built a good career here and my son will get a good education - his future will be safe."

The EU, which has repeatedly sanctioned Belarus for human rights abuses, accuses Minsk of luring migrants from war-torn, deprived countries and sending them as "pawns" to cross into Poland to try to sow violent chaos on the bloc's eastern flank.

Reporting by Alan Charlish, Fedja Grulovic and Marko Djurica Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 7

Related
The Independent

Top EU court hits Hungary over 'Stop Soros' migrant law

The European Union’s top court ruled Tuesday that Hungary broke EU law by making it a criminal offense for people or organizations to help migrants and refugees apply for asylum, in a new legal blow to Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s right-wing government.Hungary erected a razor-wire barrier on its border with Serbia and Croatia in 2015 as well over 1 million people, most fleeing conflict in Syria, entered the EU, often from Turkey via Greece. Tens of thousands moved north, deeper into the EU, in search of sanctuary and better lives.As more people arrived, Orban began to accuse Hungarian-born U.S....
IMMIGRATION
AFP

EU should prepare for more migrant crises: border chief

The European Union should be prepared for more migrant crises like the ones on the Greece-Turkey and Poland-Belarus borders, the head of the EU's border agency told AFP in an interview. The EU accuses Belarus of deliberately bringing the migrants to the border as a way of putting pressure on the EU. Belarus denies this and says Poland should let them in.
IMMIGRATION
Derrick

Sudanese migrants in Israel fear deportation after coup

JERUSALEM (AP) — For nearly 10 years, Monim Haroon has only known one home: Israel. Like thousands of Sudanese migrants, he lives and works without legal status, fearing that a return to his native land would be a death sentence. Israel's normalization of ties with Sudan, announced last year, had...
IMMIGRATION
TheConversationAU

Is the Belarus migrant crisis a 'new type of war'? A conflict expert explains

For months, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has been accused of using illegal migrants as a tool to punish the European Union for imposing sanctions on his regime. In July, Belarus loosened its restrictions on visas and increased flights on its state-run airline from the Middle East, allowing thousands of would-be migrants to arrive from Iraq, Syria and other countries. Belarusian security forces then funnelled the migrants to the borders with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia – all members of the European Union – and even gave them wire cutters to breach the fences. In recent weeks, the situation has grown...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lithuania#Bialystok#Syrian#Polish#Belarusian#Minsk#Afghan#Islamist#Taliban#The European Union
The Independent

Priti Patel vows to ‘stop 100% of migrant crossings’ as she holds talks with France

Priti Patel has vowed to prevent “100 per cent” of migrant Channel crossings and vowed to make the deadly route across the sea “unviable” during talks with French officials.It comes after the UK government called on France to work together ‘constructively’ after nearly 4,000 people crossed the English Channel aboard small boats earlier this month. Tensions with France, already careworn amid Brexit rows over fishing andNorthern Ireland, have escalated in recent days after 1,185 people reached the UK over the course of a single day last week.The home secretary cancelled a meeting with French interior minister Gerald Darmanin, who...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Iraq to start repatriating citizens in Belarus Thursday: ministry

The Iraqi government said it is organising a repatriation flight on Thursday for its citizens stuck on the Poland-Belarus border on a "voluntary" basis. "Iraq will carry out a first flight for those who wish to return voluntarily on the 18th" of November from Belarus, foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf told Iraqi television late Sunday. He did not say how many people would take the Minsk-Baghdad flight, but said Iraq had recorded 571 of its citizens stuck on the border who have said they are ready to return "voluntarily". Thousands of migrants from the Middle East, including many from northern Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, are camped out on the EU-Belarus border, creating a stand-off between the EU and US on one side and Belarus and its ally Russia on the other.
IMMIGRATION
albuquerqueexpress.com

EU border crisis fueled by Europeans demonizing migrants UN

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees has pointed his finger at years of ?demonizing? and 'stigmatizing? migrants for making Europe particularly ?vulnerable? to the crisis now happening on the border between Belarus and Poland. Speaking to French news channel La Chaine Info on Sunday, Filippo Grandi condemned what he called...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

How Minsk became a mecca for migrants travelling as tourists

When Kamaran Mohammed travelled with his wife and three children to the Belarus capital Minsk last month from their home in northern Iraq, they went as tourists.They were among thousands of people provided with tourist visas in recent months with the help of travel agencies in the Middle East working in partnership with tour operators in Belarus, according to documents and witness accounts.A few days after arriving in Minsk, the family made its way to the Belarus-Poland border, joining a wave of Iraqis, Syrians, Afghans and others attempting the hazardous and sometimes deadly crossing into the European Union to start...
LIFESTYLE
New York Post

Hundreds of UK troops reportedly ready to deploy at Ukraine border

Hundreds of British special force troops are ready to deploy to the Ukranian border at a moment’s notice, amid rising tensions and fears of a possible Russian invasion in the region, according to reports. The UK’s Special Air Service and Parachute Regiment are prepared to enter the region with medics,...
MILITARY
The Independent

Britain sends troops to Poland border as migrant crisis worsens

Britain has sent troops to Poland to help secure the Nato ally’s border with Belarus, as a migrant crisis that threatens to draw in major regional and international powers deepened and thousands of people remained stranded on the eastern European frontier in freezing conditions.The Ministry of Defence (MoD said on Friday that it had deployed a “small team of armed forces” to Poland “to address the ongoing situation at the Belarus border”. “The UK and Poland have a long history of friendship and are Nato allies,” said the MoD. “A small team of UK armed forces personnel have deployed following...
POLITICS
New York Post

Russia sends paratroopers to Belarus amid fears of Ukraine invasion

Russia dispatched paratroopers to Belarus Friday amid growing tension between the Minsk government and Poland over increasing numbers of migrants along their border — and fears in the West that Vladimir Putin could soon launch an invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin’s Defense Ministry said that forces will parachute from heavylift...
MILITARY
Reuters

France warns Russia over Ukraine, Moscow denies weighing attack

MOSCOW/PARIS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - France on Friday warned Russia against harming Ukraine's territorial integrity, after the United States shared with European allies its fears over Russian troop movements on the Ukrainian border and over a potential attack. Four European diplomats told Reuters that U.S. officials had raised their concerns...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Belarus threatens to open fire on Polish soldiers who caught them smuggling 250 migrants into EU

Belarusian troops threatened to open fire on Polish soldiers who caught them escorting 250 migrants across the border in a major escalation on the edge of the EU. The incident came as Vladimir Putin signed a deal with Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian president, that could hand Moscow control of Belarus's borders and give Mr Putin the power to flood Europe with more migrants.
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia starts missile supplies to India despite U.S. sanctions risk

MOSCOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Russia has started supplying India with S-400 air defence missile systems, Russian news agencies reported on Sunday citing Dmitry Shugayev, the head of the Russian military cooperation agency. The supplies put India at risk of sanctions from the United States under a 2017 U.S. law...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

227K+
Followers
240K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy