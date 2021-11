Both David and Louise are serving out a life sentence for child cruelty, torture, false imprisonment, and cruelty to a dependent adult. After police raided their California home in 2018, David, 60, and Louise Turpin, 53, were sentenced to life in prison in 2019, after the pair were discovered to have held their 13 children captive, and they were found to be malnourished. The couple were discovered after two of their children escaped in 2018 and one managed to call the police. The children will speak out about their experience in a Friday November 19 ABC 20/20 Special with Diane Sawyer. Find out more about Dylan and Louise Turpin here.

